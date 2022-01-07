The girls and boys basketball games between Lewiston and Moscow will take place Monday at the University of Idaho’s Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Game times are 6 p.m. for girls and 8 p.m. for boys. Tickets are available online only at bit.ly/31Edhs4.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELDIdaho picked in middle of Big Sky pack
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Idaho indoor track and field teams recently were picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Big Sky Conference, according to the coaches’ preseason polls.
The Vandal men were selected to finish fourth, and the women’s were picked to place fifth.
Northern Arizona was picked to win the men’s and women’s titles, receiving all 11 first-place votes in each poll.
The teams next will compete in the Cougar Classic from Jan. 14-15 at The Podium in Spokane.
MEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2. Montana State 103; 3. Weber State 88; 4. Idaho 82; 5. Idaho State 69; 6. Eastern Washington 65; 7. Montana 58; 8. Southern Utah 53; 9. Sacramento State 49; 10. Northern Colorado 22; 11. Portland State 16.
WOMEN’S PRESEASON POLL
1. Northern Arizona (11) 121; 2. Weber State 100; 3. Sacramento State 86; 4. Montana State 84; 5. Idaho 77; 6. Idaho State 74; 7. Southern Utah 62; 8. Montana 49; 9. Eastern Washington 37; 10. Northern Colorado 23; 11. Portland State 13.
SKIINGFree ski day postponed
The Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club has postponed its free ski day that was scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Divide Ski area because of road conditions and the trails not being able to be adequately groomed.
The event now will take place Jan. 22 at the same time.