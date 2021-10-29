The Class 5A Lewiston and 4A Moscow cross country teams have run much of the season together.
They entered four of the same regular-season meets and raced the same course for 4A/5A Districts last week at Farragut State Park. Things are much the same as they gear up for their respective Idaho state cross country events at Eagle Island State Park today in Eagle, Idaho, and their coaches — one a veteran, one a newcomer — have similar feelings of optimism about the teams’ prospects.
For Moscow, the close-knit boys’ and girls’ teams posted runner-up district showings to Sandpoint to book their respective spots to the 4A event.
“This is my first year as head coach of the Moscow Bears, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” coach Zach Lichte said. “They are extremely coachable, they are funny, hard workers on and off the course, and they are respectful.”
Emmett Brooks led the boys at the district neet with a second-place time of 17 minutes, 10 seconds, and three more of his teammates made the top 10, while Megan Heyns headed up a tight pack of Bear girls who gave up the top five individual finishes to Sandpoint, but swept place Nos. 6-12.
“At Districts, I had another coach come up to me and talk to me about how they loved seeing both our boys and girls run in a pack,” Lichte said. “I remember watching the girls come around a corner, and just seeing all seven varsity girls right there together was amazing. This speaks volumes about this team and their camaraderie. They run together, they fight together, and they can win together.”
The Bengal boys produced the district’s top individual performer in senior Kobe Wessels — with what coach John Potter called a “great (5-kilometer) time for a challenging course” at 16 minutes, 30 seconds — and qualified for their eighth consecutive state berth as a team with a second-place overall district showing behind Coeur d’Alene. They will be fielding seven runners at 10:30 a.m. Potter holds that a top-10 individual finish for Wessels (who has been in the top 10 at every meet but one this year) and a top-five showing for the boys’ team are on the table.
The Lewiston girls did not make the cut in team competition, but senior Tabitha Ames landed an individual state berth with a ninth-place district showing. The Class 5A girls’ race is set to start at 10 a.m.
Potter, who is in his 10th year, considers the trip to Eagle Island a fitting conclusion to his senior-heavy team’s campaign.
“This group of kids have been working really hard for six years now for this opportunity, and I’m really happy for them that they get a chance to go down there and hopefully have their best race of the year,” he said. “The Eagle course is very challenging; sand, hills, big field of runners, uneven terrain. We haven’t been able to race there for a couple of years; for a majority of our runners, this is their first time down there. I think our boys can overcome it, I think Tabitha can overcome it, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they do.”
The 4A races are three hours later than 5A, with the girls’ gun set to go off at 1 p.m. before the boys follow at 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A and 2A races take place Saturday. Class 1A takes place starting at 11 a.m., with 2A beginning at 2 p.m. The two teams from Logos and Troy each will be competing, along with many area individuals.
State qualifiers
Boys
Teams — Lewiston (Class 5A), Moscow (Class 4A), Logos (Class 1A), Troy (Class 1A)
Individiuals — Wyatt Anderberg (Clearwater Valley, Class 1A); Dayton Mitzkis (Clearwater Valey, Class 1A); Gideon Otto (Deary, Class 1A); Emmett Long (Kamiah, Class 1A); Tristan Currall (Nezperce, Class 1A); Harrison Hill (Orofino, Class 2A); Micah Smith (Potlatch, Class 1A); Kyle Schwartz (Prairie, Class 1A); Matthew Wemhoff (Prairie, Class 1A)
Girls
Teams — Moscow (Class 4A), Logos (Class 1A), Troy (Class 1A)
Eleah Swan (Clearwater Valley, Class 1A); Emily Mottern (Deary, Class 1A); Emily Scott (Deary, Class 1A); Tabitha Ames (Lewiston, Class 5A); Grace Tiegs (Nezperce, Class 1A); Lauren Carr (Timberline, Class 1A)
