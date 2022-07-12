Moscow native Ewers continuing the climb

Just over one year ago, Moscow High School alum Veronica Ewers broadcast her arrival on the elite women’s cycling scene with a third-place showing in the 2021 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Knoxville, Tenn.
Her rapid climb through the ranks did not stop there. Now one season into her professional career, the 27-year-old who once played soccer for the Moscow Bears is the 32nd-ranked women’s cyclist in the world, has won two UCI Women’s World Tour races, and has already achieved a central career goal in being selected to participate in the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, which will be held this month from July 24-31.
Ewers took up the sport in 2018 after being introduced by a friend to Seattle’s Fount Cycling Guild, a club for riders of all experience and ability levels run by former pro cyclists Jennifer Wheeler and David Richter. Though she was an inexperienced cyclist riding an old flat-pedal bike when she started, Wheeler and Richter quickly recognized and nurtured Ewers’ promise, and she established herself as one of the club’s best female riders.
Ewers’ breakout showing at the national race in June of last year drew all the right manner of attention. Within three months, she had signed to join the women’s world tour as a member of what is now known as team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, to which she was referred through a connection to Wheeler.
She did not miss a beat upon joining the tour, with her continued ascent recently culminating in titles at the Ceratizit Festival Elsy Jacobs in Luxembourg on May 1 and the Navarra Women’s Elite Classics in Spain 10 days later.
“I felt that the second win was almost … It felt better than the first win,” she said. “And the first win was incredible, and it was a shock to me, but after having that first win, being so new, I questioned if it was just a fluke sort of win, still feeling that bit of imposter syndrome. Getting that second win helped me get more confidence and realize that I’m capable of being a competitor.”
Not only is Ewers a metaphorical climber in the sport, but her competitive forte is on climbing race courses — where her superior stamina avails her — while she feels she has still not fully adjusted to the speed and intensity of a professional racing field on flat terrain.
“It’s tough navigating a peloton that’s moving at 35 miles an hour with about 90 to 100 people on narrow roads,” she said. “Those are terrifying, but I know the more experience I have, the better.”
A particularly acute dose of experience awaits her at the women’s Tour de France, which is set immediately succeed the men’s edition. The eight stages of the Tour across as many days will add up to more than 642 miles of total distance raced.
“Being selected for the Tour de France is pretty amazing,” Ewers said. “... I definitely want to do well, and I want to be a player, especially come the later races. Obviously, I would want to win the general classification, but I don’t think that’s realistic as a goal. The middle-to-later stages, winning one of those would be more realistic; otherwise, just enjoying the experience.”
Following that, Ewers has her sights set on a possible berth in the world championships this September in Australia, for which representatives will be selected by USA Cycling next month.
“I would really love to represent Team USA,” she said.
Ewers, who committed to cycling for its “sense of community” among riders and potential to fill the competitive void left in her life when she finished playing soccer for Willamette University, plans to continue racing competitively for several more years. She currently makes headquarters in the town of Mont-St. Guibert in Belgium, where she resides with a host family and trains with her team, while she uses periodic vacation time to visit her parents, Jennifer and Tim, who still live in Moscow, as well as younger brother Joe, who currently works for Seattle Genetics.
Once her competitive career is done, Ewers has expressed an openness to taking on further work in the cycling community, noting that women’s cycling is a rapidly expanding enterprise and that she wants to promote and foster the positive experiences it offers for others to come.
“Cycling in general is just an amazing sport,” she said. “You can see a lot of the world on two wheels.”