Moscow, Potlatch and Genesee were among the teams honored as the the Idaho Statesman in Boise released its annual All-Idaho basketball rosters over the weekend.
The Daily News does not have a say in the process. These are teams strictly voted on by the coaches in each classification throughout the state and conducted by Statesman.
In Class 4A, Moscow’s Benny Kitchel earned a second-team nod. The 6-4 junior wing averaged 12.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists to lead the Bears (17-10) to the state title game.
In a 59-43 loss to Preston in that state final March 7, Kitchel finished with a team-high 12 points.
In Class 1A, the Loggers had two spots on the first team, led by senior Brayden Hadaller. A two-time, first-team All-Idaho standout, Hadaller, at 6-3, avereaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game to lead Potlatch (21-4) to a spot in the third-place game.
Senior Connor Akins also landed on the first team. The 6-2 senior forward averaged 14.4 points for the Loggers and shot 50 percent from the field on the season. As a third-year starter, he typically was tasked by coach Ryan Ball to guard the opponents’ top scoring threat.
Potlatch had two epic battles with The Ambrose School, the eventual state champion. The Loggers beat the Archers 57-44 in a neutral-site game Feb. 8 in which Akins finished with a game-high 21 points. However, Ambrose got revenge in the state tournament, beating Potlatch 39-37 in overtime of a March 6 state semifinal game. Hadaller finished with 13 points and Akins added 11 in that one.
In the third-place game March 7, Hadaller had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Akins chipped in 12 points but the Wildcats beat the Loggers 62-49.
Making the Class 1A Division I girls’ second team was Genesee junior guard Bailey Leseman. She averaged 12.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals in helped the Bulldogs finish 18-11 overall and a spot in the third-place game.