The area will be well represented at the three-day Idaho state wrestling tournament starting Thursday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The first day will have two rounds of competition. The second day Friday will have the first three consolation rounds along with the semifinals. Saturday’s final day will wrap up with placing matches.
Small schools showing out
The area’s small schools will compete in the 2A classification this weekend.
Potlatch has four boys and two girls headed to State.
The Logger boys are returning just one state placer in Eli Prather at 160. Prather finished third at the end-of-the-year tournament in 2022 after dropping his semifinal match 5-2 against New Plymouth’s Joel Campbell.
Prather (9-3) has spent the majority of this season on the shelf with a knee injury. Despite that, he’s still the No. 1 seed in his class and will face Bear Lake’s Titan Earley in the opening round.
Some standouts to keep an eye on in the girls tournament are Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman (120) and Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal (145).
McNeal (25-5) is the sixth seed at 145 and has third-place finishes at the Jaybird and Rollie Lane tournaments. She will face Cale Carter from Malad in the first round.
Zimmerman (19-0), a Southern Oregon commit, picked up her 100th career victory after pinning Grangeville’s Holli Schumacher in the semifinal round of the district tournament.
The senior has been flawless this season. She’s also undefeated against girls during her high school career, sporting a 54-0 record.
“What a great example of hard work paying off,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said. “She’s really stepped up this year as a leader and is really poised to cap off a really impressive career.”
The Bears are also sending seven boys to the 4A tournament, including Alex Palmer (113), Jason Swam (126), Sam Young (132), Cameron Vogl (145), Diego Deaton (152), James Greene (152), Erik Gulbrandsen (160).
Moscow — Alex Palmer (113), Jason Swam (126), Sam Young (132), Cameron Vogl (145), Diego Deaton (152), James Greene (152), Erik Gulbrandsen (160), Skyla Zimmerman (120 girls).
Potlatch — William Yearout (145), Avery Palmer (152), Eli Prather (160), Logan Poesy (170), Shelby Prather (120 girls), Hayley McNeal (145 girls).