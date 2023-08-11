Veronica Ewers’ maiden trip to the Tour de France Femmes last year proved to be what dreams are made of as the Moscow High alum produced a breakout showing to lead Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank and all U.S. women with a ninth-place overall finish.

Her sophomore appearance at the iconic cycling event, by contrast, ended in something approaching a nightmare. A mid-race crash resulted in her withdrawal from both last month’s Tour de France and this month’s Road World Championships in Scotland, where she had been slated to represent the United States for a second consecutive year.

“There’s a lot of misfortune in cycling, and it was my time to get a bout of misfortune, I guess,” Ewers said. “Somebody in front of me accidentally took out my front wheel, and then I was very quickly into the ditch. I was there for quite some time, and wasn’t completely sure if I would continue the race or not, based on how I was feeling.”

