MOSCOW — The Moscow boys’ basketball team came out on fire Wednesday.
The Bears made 12 shots from 3-point range, including 10 in the first half, as they rolled to an 82-61 nonleague victory against the Kellogg Wildcats at Bear Den.
“It was definitely the 3s that got us going,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We got in transtion well.”
The Bears (2-0) built a nine-point lead after the first quarter and expanded it to 54-34 at halftime. That advantage was too much for the Wildcats (0-2) to overcome, and Moscow outscored Kellogg by a point in the second half.
The Bears showed off their balance on the scoring sheet. Jamari Simpson hit five 3-pointers and led all scorers with 22 points. Bryden Brown had 19 points and 11 rebounds, making three shots from outside. Taylor Strong chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sam Kees scored 11 points.
“I really feel on any given day, anyone (on this team) can score,” Uhrig said. “I like to have that balance, and it’s tougher to defend us when we have several guys scoring in double digits.”
Moscow next plays at 7 p.m. Monday at home against Coeur d’Alene.
KELLOGG (0-2)
Reed Whatcott 1 0-0 3, Riply Luna 7 6-6 21, Kolby Luna 4 6-10 17, Bridger McLean 1 2-4 4, Tanner Groves 4 5-7 13, Kolton Maciosek 1 1-2 3, KJ Walker 0 0-0 0, Logan Hendrix 0 0-0 0, Ben Bristow 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 20-29 61.
MOSCOW (2-0)
Bryden Brown 5 6-7 19, Dylan Rehder 2 0-1 4, Cody Isakson 1 2-2 4, Jamari Simpson 8 1-2 22, Taylor Strong 3 8-10 15, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 2 1-2 5, Sam Kees 4 1-3 11. Totals 26 19-27 82.
Kellogg 17 17 17 10—61
Moscow 26 28 14 14—82
3-point goals — K. Luna 3, R. Luna, Whatcott, Simpson 5, Brown 3, Kees 2, Strong.
JV — Moscow def. Kellogg.