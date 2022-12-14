Clarkston’s Landon Taylor had a three-point play with 1:24 remaining as the Bantams would pull within two points against Moscow in a nonleague game Tuesday at Bear Den.

Then Clarkston’s offense accounted for just one free throw from there as the Bears closed out a 72-66 win.

“I thought we played hard and we competed,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “It was a really good team effort tonight.”

