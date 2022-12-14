I took a writing break in August and am back at my desk now, thinking of warm memories from this summer and inevitable humiliation in my garden. A pair of block parties are long-running summer traditions in our neighborhood. In June, “Rockin’ the B Street” featured creative potluck dishes and live music from the Range Benders, a Moscow blues and rock band. In early August, a family-centered barbecue drew kids and adults for tug-o-wars, gunny-sack races and beanbag contests.

Last month, Lee and I drove to the West Side to attend his 55th high school class reunion in Montesano, Wash. In the morning we visited the town cemetery, where we found the headstone of Lee’s parents. His dad was chief of the Montesano Fire Department for many years and was elected to the city council, and his mom was a volunteer at her church and the town library. We also walked down the alley behind the house where Lee grew up and drove through neighborhoods still familiar to him. At the reunion that afternoon, Lee and his friends traded stories about growing up in their close-knit community, where people looked out for each other — and sometimes made phone calls to teenagers’parents.

When we came home to Moscow, I took a slow walk around our gardens, smiling at the progress in the pumpkin patch and wincing when I reached the raised beds in the backyard. Last spring I resolved to use all five beds only for growing vegetables, a plan I should have recognized right away as a fantasy. Vegetables play important roles in my meal planning, but I love flowers even more. I’ve created a flower garden, not an asparagus bed, in our front yard, hoping that it gives nearly as much joy to passersby as it does to me.

