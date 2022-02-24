MOSCOW — The Moscow boys basketball team put together a solid all-around game to beat the Sandpoint Bulldogs 73-40 in the first of a best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A district tournament championship series Wednesday.
The Bears (14-9), who had lost three of their previous four games entering the day, pressured the Bulldogs (6-16) early and often, harassing their shots. Moscow held leads of 19-10, 34-18 and 56-27 at the quarter breaks.
We put a lot of defensive pressure on them, forcing them into mistakes and rebounded the ball well,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “We forced them into a lot of challenged shots.”
Sandpoint was just 14-for-38 (36.8 percent) from the field.
Conversely, Moscow was 30-for-52 (57.7 percent) and hit nine shots from beyond the arc.
Taylor Strong scored the Bears’ first 11 points and finished with a game-high 17. Bryden Brown added 11 and Zach Skinner finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“We shared the ball really well,” Uhrig said. “We made some great reads on some back cuts. Played some unselfish basketball. A lot of guys scored because we were efficient, find the open guy and making baskets.”
Jacob Eldridge tallied 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Game 2 of the series is at 6 p.m. Friday at Moscow.
SANDPOINT (6-16)
Lucas Johansen 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 5 1-2 13, Jacob Eldridge 4 3-3 13, Arie VanDenBerg 1 0-0 3, Layne Dunkel 0 0-0 0, Evan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Parker Childs 2 1-1 6, Randy Lane 0 0-0 0, Lasse Kuehn 0 0-0 0, Ethan Butler 1 1-4 3, James Bopp 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-10 40.
MOSCOW (14-9)
Bryden Brown 4 0-0 11, Dylan Rehder 1 0-0 2, Cody Isakson 1 1-2 3, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Strong 7 0-2 17, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 5 0-0 10, Ian Hillman 2 1-1 5, Cody Wilson 1 0-0 2, Brayson Reed 1 0-0 2, Sam Kees 3 0-2 9, Barrett Abendroth 4 0-0 8, Grant Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 2-2 2. Totals 30 4-9 73.
Sandpoint 10 8 9 13—40
Moscow 19 15 24 15—73
3-point goals — Lee 2, Eldridge 2, VanDenBerg, Childs, Brown 3, Strong 3, Kees 3.
Prairie 37, Potlatch 35
The Pirates jumped out early and had to hold on late to advance in an Idaho Class 1A Division I elimination game versus the Loggers at Lewiston High School.
Priarie (17-6) held a nine point lead after the first quarter and had extended it to 10 after three quarter.
Jaxon Vowels then took over the game for Potlatch (13-10) and scored eight of the 15 Logger fourth quarter points to cut the lead to just a single point. Vowels finished with a game-high 18 points.
After a made free throw Potlatch was unable to hit a last second 3-point attempt.
Zach Rambo led the Pirates with 11 points. Lane Schumacher added 10 for the victorious Prairie team.
“We looked good at times, good ball movement,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “The playoffs are a totally different ballgame than they are used to.” Wolter talked about needing his team to play more aggressively on offense with the refs letting players play more in the postseason.
The Pirates will face Logos at 7 p.m. today at the same site, with the winner advancing to the state play-in game at noon Saturday at Lake City High School.
POTLATCH (13-10)
Dominic Brown 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 5 0-1 12, Everett Lovell 1 2-2 4, Jaxon Vowels 8 0-0 18, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 3-5 35.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-6)
Wyatt Ross 2 2-8 6, Kyle Schwartz 0 1-2 1, Lane Schumacher 3 3-4 10, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 1-1 11, Lee Forsmann 3 1-2 7, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-17 37.
Potlatch 4 12 4 15—35
Prairie 13 9 8 7—37
3-point goals — Clark 2, Vowels 2, Schumacher.
Logos 56, Genesee 34
MOSCOW — The Knights had a lot of success changing their defense in the second quarter, and it made a big difference in an Idaho Class 1A Division I district elimination-game victory against the Bulldogs.
“We locked down defensively and we were pleased with that,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “We jumped back into a press zone and that seemed to be difference. We got a lot of turnovers and scoring opportunities off that.”
The Knights (14-7) only held a 15-14 edge after the first quarter, but then limited Genesee (5-17) to just 20 points in the final three periods to roll.
Will Casebolt, Logos’ top scorer, had a monster night. He finished with 28 points overall, shooting 7-of-10 from 3-point range, adding 11 rebounds and seven steals.
“He (carried us) tonight,” Joe Casebolt said. “Today he was on fire and we just let him loose.”
Jack Johnson finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs.
GENESEE (5-17)
Cameron Meyer 3 0-0 9, Jackson Zenner 2 0-2 4, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 4 2-4 10, Derek Burt 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 0 0-0 0, Alex Kirkham 0 0-0 0, Josh Ketchenson 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 3 0-0 6, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0. Seth Vestal 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-6 34.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (14-7)
Jack Driskill 1 3-4 5, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 9 3-5 28, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 5, Seamus Wilson 3 0-0 7, Roman Nuttbrock 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 1 0-2 2, Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 2, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 56.
Genesee 14 7 5 8—34
Logos 15 20 16 5—56
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Vestal, Casebolt 7, Whitling, Wilson, Nuttbrock.
WRESTLINGSeveral named first team in GSL
SPOKANE — A total of seven wrestlers were named to the first team as the Greater Spokane League recently released its all-league teams.
Five athletes from Pullman and two from Clarkston earned spots on the first team.
Sophomores Gavin McCloy (113), Ayden Peltier (120) and Jeroen Smith (145) were on the first team for the Greyhounds, as were seniors Ivan Acosta (138) and Gabriel Smith (152). Gabriel Smith won the state championship in his class this past weekend.
Jordan McKamey (106) and Jonah McKamey (170) each earned first-team honors for the Bantams.
Also, Calia Rice (106) was a first-team all-league selection for the girls.
Marcus Crossler was named the coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
106 — Jordan McKamey, Clarkston; 113 — Gavin McCloy, Pullman; 120 — Ayden Peltier, Pullman; 126 — Logan Utecht, West Valley; 132 — Zach Lopez, West Valley; 138 — Ivan Acosta, Pullman; 145 — Jeroen Smith, Pullman; 152 — Gabriel Smith, Pullman; 160 — Blaise Cross, Rogers; 170 — Jonah McKamey, Clarkston; 182 — Caber Taylor, Rogers; 195 — Cody Ham, West Valley; 220 — Orlando Morales, East Valley; 285 — Alonzo Vargas, West Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALLPair named to Class 1A DII all-tournament team
Two from the area were named to the Class 1A Division II all-state tournament team, it was announced.
The tournament teams were made solely by IdahoSports.com.
Deary’s Araya Wood and Kendrick’s Erin Morgan made the first team. The Mustangs’ Kenadie Kirk was on the second team, and the Tigers’ Drew Stacy was an honorable mention selection.