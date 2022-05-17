Moscow’s Brown is tied for fifth at 4A State golf tournament

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Bryden Brown of Moscow shot a 77 and situated himself in a tie for fifth place Monday in the first round of the Idaho 4A golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Club.
The Bears stand in fifth as a team at 349, with Bishop Kelly leading at 324.
BOYS
Team scores — Bishop Kelly 324, Middleton 331, Shelley 334, Twin Falls 335, Moscow 349, Preston 351, Canyon Ridge 356, Skyline 358, Columbia 359, Jerome 380.
Leader — Bobby Kincaid, Nam, 73; Cade Dean, Midd, 73.
Moscow scores — t5, Bryden Brown 77. t20, Ben Mack 87. t39, Parker Beebe 93. t57, Cam Roeder 105.
GIRLS
Leader — Dallis Shockey, Minico, 77.
Moscow scores — t27, Myah Parsons 104.
Greyhounds Greeny, Legried, Fredrickson in good position
SPOKANE — Lauren Greeny of Pullman opened at the top of the girls’ standings while the Greyhounds’ Parker Legried and Trae Fredrickson tied for second place in the first round of a Washington 2A district tournament at Esmerelda Golf Course.
Greeny shot a 72 to take an eight-stroke lead among the girls. Tierney McKarcher of Clarkston stands third at 90.
Rawley Larkin of the Greyhound boys carded an 88 for eighth place heading into today’s second and final round.
GIRLS
Leader — Lauren Greeny, Pul, 72
Other Pullman scores — 5, Ryliann Bednar 95. 6, Matiline Rink 97. t10. Alexis Hendrickson 112. Emma Bobo 133.
BOYS
Pullman scores — t2, Parker Legried 78; Trae Fredrickson 78. 8. Rawley Larkin 88. 11, Karson Wieser 91. 17, Tate Fredrickson 93. Tyrel Thompson 95 (missed cut).
SOFTBALLColton 9, Wilbur C/K 6
COLTON — Rachel Becker drove in three runs as Colton topped Wilbur-Creston/Keller in the first round of a district 1B softball tournament.
Maggie Meyer, Kaydee Heitstuman and Kyndra Stout had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Wilbur C/K 003 200 1—6 9 10
Colton 011 025 x—9 11 4
Springstead and Robinson. Meyer and Becker.
Wilbur C/K hits — Johnson 2 (2B), Miller, Robinson 2, Springstead 2, Cunningham, Sapier.
Colton hits — Sandoval, Meyer 2, Becker (2B), Pluid, Heitstuman 2, Stout 2, Schultheis, Keller.