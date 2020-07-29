Moscow native Hannah Broyles is transferring from Treasure Valley Community College to Lewis-Clark State College, it was announced Tuesday.
The 5-8 shooting guard will join the team with three years of eligibility. As a freshman at TVCC, Broyles averaged 14.6 points per game.
“We are excited Hannah chose to finish her career as a Warrior,” Orr said. “We recruited her when she was in high school and feel lucky to be bringing her in as a sophomore transfer.”
She played high school basketball at Moscow under former coach Karlee Wilson, who now at Lewiston High School. Broyles was a three-sport athlete for the Bears and was an All-Inland Empire League 4A selection in soccer, tennis and basketball.
“Honestly, the night she put up 34 points on the Bengals at Booth Hall we moved her to the top of recruiting list,” Orr said. “Her athleticism and fearless style are two things about her game that really stand out.”
Broyles is the third student-athlete to sign with the Warriors for the 2020-21 season, joining Callie Stevens and Maddie Holm.
FOOTBALL
Cougs add walk-on transfer QB
Jake Constantine, a quarterback who led Weber State to Big Sky Conference titles the past two years, is headed to Washington State as a walk-on graduate transfer, multiple outlets reported.
Constantine, at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, had intended to transfer to Towson University in Maryland before that school’s 2020 season recently was canceled as part of the Southland Conference’s fall sports shutdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Constantine confirmed with Cougfan.com he is enrolling at Washington State as a grad transfer without a scholarship.
In two seasons at Weber State, Constantine completed 61 percent of his passes for 4,428 yards, 33 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. In the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs those years, the Wildcats of Ogden, Utah, advanced to the quarterfinal round in 2018 and the semifinal round last year.
After graduating from Camarillo High School in Southern California, Constantine spent a redshirt season at Boise State before transferring to Ventura College near his home and playing one season, passing for 2,385 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He joins an otherwise youth-filled WSU quarterback room led by Camm Cooper, Gunner Cruz and true freshman Jayden de Laura, none of whom has taken a college snap.
BASEBALL
WSU’s Hamilton back on MLB mound
It’s been almost two full years since Ian Hamilton has pitched in the major leagues. But on Tuesday, he made it all the way back.
The former Washington State pitcher threw an inning of scoreless relief in the Chicago White Sox’s 5-3 loss against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Hamilton, who was called up for the first time on Aug. 31, 2018, allowed a leadoff walk to Domingo Santana before inducing Yu Chang into a double play. He then got Sandy Leon to line out to center field to complete his appearance.
In 10 appearances with the White Sox in 2018, he went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA.
However, his 2019 season was marred by injuries. He started the year with shoulder issues, eventually being sent down to Triple-A Charlotte of the International League. While there, Hamilton pitched in 16 games, going 0-2 with a 9.92 ERA and three saves. The 6-1, 200-pound right-hander walked just three batters and struck out 20 in 16 innings before being hit by a foul ball during a game in June and missing the rest of the season with multiple facial fractures.
Hamilton went 5-16 in his Washington State career with a 3.66 ERA in 70 games, including 15 starts. He was drafted by the White Sox in the 11th round of the 2016 amateur draft.