CALDWELL — Evan Odberg scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute as the Moscow boys’ soccer team shut out Canyon Ridge 1-0 in an Idaho Class 4A first-round state tournament game Thursday at Brothers Park.
With the victory, the Bears (8-4-2) advances to a state semifinal game at 1 p.m. Pacific today against Caldwell (17-2-1), which beat Hillcrest 1-0 earlier in the day.
“It was a little bit of a roller coaster, up and down for us, because were all in (on the attack) and it just wasn’t going in for us,” Moscow coach Pedram Rezamand said. “We could have taken care of business earlier. We ended up having to play hard all the way through. The boys earned it.”
On the goal, Jake Helmke’s throw-in went into the Canyon Ridge box and the ball “ping-ponged” around before Odberg took advantage, sending it over the goalkeeper’s head into the top of the goal.
Rezamand said he thought Moscow scored a goal off the crossbar five minutes earlier, but the officials ruled the ball didn’t cross the line.
Rezamand praised the play of his center midfielders, particularly Benny Kitchel, for keeping the Canyon Ridge’s long balls at bay.
“I think defensively, our defensive midfield had one of the best games we’ve played this season,” Rezamand said. “Benny Kitchel, he stepped up well and he intercepted a lot of balls for us.
“Offensively we did very well, defensively we did well. We just weren’t finishing.”
Moscow, which is in the state tournament for the second consecutive season, already has equaled its win total from its appearance in 2018. The Bears lost their opening-round game a year ago, then won their first game in the loser’s bracket before falling in the consolation final to Century.
This also was a rematch from the first round of consolations last season, when Moscow beat the Riverhawks by the same 1-0 score.
Finn Benson finished with five saves for the Bears.
Eli Cook made five saves for Canyon Ridge (10-7-1).
Rezamand said Moscow is ready for Caldwell and its home-field advantage.
“They’re taking advantage of the supercharged crowd they have hear at home,” Rezamand said. “They have a good team, no question, but we’ve got a good team as well.”
Canyon Ridge .......................0 0 — 0
Moscow ...............................0 1 — 1
Moscow — Evan Odberg, 78th.
Saves — Canyon Ridge: Eli Cook, 5. Moscow: Finn Benson, 5.