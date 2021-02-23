Area Roundup
MOSCOW — Tyler Skinner tallied 21 points and six rebounds and Benny Kitchell added 10 points and seven boards as the Moscow boys’ basketball team overcame a six-minute scoring drought in the third quarter to beat Sandpoint 59-45 on Monday night in a 4A district playoff game.
“It got a little dicey in the third,” Bears coach Josh Uhrig said. “It was kind of a wake-up call and the guys turned around and brought the energy late.”
Randy Lane led the Bulldogs (4-16) with 11, and Parker Pettit tossed in 10.
The Bears (6-8) now square off against Lakeland at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Rathdrum to start a best-of-3 series for the title. All three games will be hosted by the Hawks.
SANDPOINT (4-16)
Colin Roos 2 3-7 7, Max Frank 0 0-0 0, Rusty Lee 0 0-0 0, Jacob Eldridge 0 1-2 1, Arie VanDenBerg 2 0-0 6, Darren Bailey 0 0-0 0, Stone Lee 1 0-0 2, Randy Lane 3 2-2 11, Ethan Butler 4 0-0 8, Parker Pettit 4 2-2 10. Totals 16 8-13 45.
MOSCOW (6-8)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 3 0-0 7, Sam Kees 3 0-0 8, Barrett Abendroth 3 2-3 8, Tyler Skinner 10 1-2 21, Benny Kitchel 4 0-0 10, Joe Colter 0 0-2 0, Jamari Simpson 0 2-2 2, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-9 59.
Sandpoint 6 16 18 5—45
Moscow 15 14 10 20—59
3-point goals — VenDenBerg 2, Lane 3, Brown, Kees, Rehder, Kitchell 2.
Kamiah 65, Logos 63
KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer had 13 points, including a game-winning layup, as Kamiah snatched a 65-63 win against Logos in a loser-out game of the 1A Division II district boys’ basketball playoffs Monday night.
Will Casebolt of Logos hit a 3-pointer to create a tie with 4.7 seconds left, and the Kubs (13-7) executed a play for Mercer out of a timeout.
“We switched up our defense from the last time we played (Logos),” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We just played them faster, and I don’t think they were quite ready for the speed we came out with. I think we were able to take away the open looks to make them a little more tired.”
Kamiah notched four players in double-figures scoring with Jace Sams (16 points), Luke Krogh (13) and Brady Cox (11) joining Mercer.
Casebolt reeled off 27 points and six 3s, while Roman Nuttbrock scored 20 to lead the Knights (12-7).
KAMIAH (13-7)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 5 3-4 13, Jace Sams 7 1-4 16, Luke Krogh 4 4-8 13, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 0 4-4 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 1-5 8, Brady Cox 4 1-4 11, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-29 65.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (12-7)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 4-4 20, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Aiden Elmore 0 2-2 2, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 7 7-10 27, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 6, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 15-18 63.
Kamiah 12 12 17 24—65
Logos 11 18 15 19—63
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Whitling 2, Krough, Skinner, Sams, Nuttbrock.
Genesee 66, Clearwater Valley 39
GENESEE — Genesee shot 51 percent en route to a loser-out victory against Clearwater Valley in the Class 1A Division I playoffs.
Cy Wareham recorded a game-high 22 points, Dawson Durham added 17 and Sam Spence pitched in 11 to round out a balanced offense for the Bulldogs (16-5).
Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team took care of business on the defensive side, making an adjustment to slow down Connor Jackson (12 points) of Clearwater Valley (5-15).
“Connor Jackson has been a thorn in our side all the times we’ve played him,” Grieser said. “We had to contain him. (But) we also shot the ball really well tonight, that was kinda the difference.”
The Bulldogs play Prairie on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Cottonwood.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-15)
Connor Jackson 3 6-6 12, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 2 0-0 6, Jake Kolb 0 0-2 0, Laton Schlieper 2 0-1 4, Austin Curtis 2 2-2 6, Landon Schlieper 3 0-0 9, Nakiyah Anderson 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 10-13 39.
GENESEE (16-5)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 5 5-6 17, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Cy Wareham 8 5-8 22, Sam Spence 4 2-2 11, Cooper Owen 1 2-2 4, Cameron Meyer 1 1-2 4, Jackson Zenner 0 0-1 0. Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 16-22 66.
Clearwater Valley 8 11 9 11—39
Genesee 12 18 19 17—66
3-point goals — Fransic 2, Landon 3, Schwartz. Spence, Meyer, Wareham. Durham 2.
Kendrick 65, Highland 44
KENDRICK — Jagger Hewett registered 19 points and six steals as Kendrick beat Highland in the 1A Division II District II playoffs.
The Tigers play at Timberline in a loser-out game at 6 tonight, hoping to avenge a 42-40 loss Saturday at the same site.
Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said he challenged his posts and liked the response of Rylan Hogan, who collected 10 points and 10 rebounds in his “best game of the season.” Ty Koepp, who also spend much of his time down low, added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers thrived defensively, making 14 steals.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-12)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 8 3-6 21, Lane Wassmuth 7 3-5 18, DJ Antone 0 1-2 1, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson0 0-0 0, Dalton Davis 1 0-0 2, Ty Goeckner 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-17 44.
KENDRICK (10-11)
Jagger Hewett 4 9-13 19, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Ty Koepp 4 3-5 12, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 5 0-0 10, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 1-2 8, Gunnar Bruce 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 14-22 65.
Highland 13 12 8 11—44
Kendrick 18 16 17 14—65
3-point goals — Hambly 2, Wassmuth, Hewett 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander.
Deary 61, Timberline 44
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton poured in 44 points and hauled in 12 rebounds to lead Deary past Timberline in the Class 1A Division II district playoffs.
London Kirk generated eight points, eight rebounds, and nine assists and held his matchup, Rylan Larson, scoreless until the fourth quarter, when he finished with three points.
“It was senior leadership,” Deary co-coach Mike Morey said. “Biggest thing was that Brayden stepped up and had a huge game. But bottom line is we know we have to shut down their best player, and London did exactly what we asked him to do.”
Jaron Christopherson had 11 points and went 5-of-5 from the line for the Spartans (9-10).
The Mustangs (17-2) play at 6 p.m. Thursday in Deary against the winner of tonight’s game between Timberline and Kendrick.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-10)
Rylan Larson 1 1-2 3, Parker Brown 2 1-2 6, Micah Nelson 3 2-2 9, Chase Hunter 3 1-2 10, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 3 5-5 11. Totals 14 10-12 44.
DEARY (17-2)
London Kirk 4 0-0 8, Brayden Stapleton 16 6-7 44, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 1 3-4 5, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 9-11 61.
Timberline 10 11 11 12
Deary 16 14 22 9
3-point goals — Stapleton 6, Hunter 3, Brown, Nelson, Wentland.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Pac-12 announces WSU/ASU game
The Pac-12 Conference announced on Monday that Washington State is scheduled to make up an earlier-postponed game against Arizona State at noon Pacific on March 1 in the desert.
The Cougars were originally scheduled to meet the Sun Devils at home in Beasley Coliseum on Dec. 31, but that contest was temporarily called off because of COVID-19 concerns within the ASU program.
WSU will meet Arizona State in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday as well. It’ll be a rare back-to-back on the road against the same foe for WSU.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU’s Minniss honored by league
Washington State team captain and standout junior defender Mykiaa Minniss was named defensive player of the week in the Pac-12 when the league announced honors on Monday.
It is Minniss’ second conference award, and first since her freshman year in 2018.
The Colorado Springs, Colo., native helped No. 15 Wazzu to its first shutout of the year, 3-0 against Idaho on Friday in Pullman. She added an offensive highlight with a 44th-minute goal.