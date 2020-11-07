Moscow swim teams place third

The Moscow girls’ swimming team got two victories from freshman Helen Schumaker and a balance of solid finishes to take third place in the Class 4A State virtual meet, results of which were released by the Idaho High School Activities Association on Friday.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the IHSAA took the best times from district meets around the state and used those times to determine the top places for State. The IHSAA scored the top 12 places in each individual event and top nine in the relays as usual.
The Bear boys’ team also placed third in Class 4A.
The two Moscow swim teams had a combined 28 scoring finishes, a testament to the team’s depth.
“The depth of talent on both the boys and the girls swim squads helped push each team to favorable finishes,” Moscow assistant coach Paige Buehler said.
Schumaker led the way for the Bear girls’ as she won the 100 freestyle (53.94) and the 200 free (1:59.21). She also teamed with Ashley Pope, Mia Elliss and Ally Crossland to take second in the 200 free relay (1:48.00). Schumaker, Pope, Elliss and Jamie Krous also finished second in the 400 free relay (4:06.70).
Crossland also placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.88) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:28.20), Ashley Painter was fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.69) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:07.47), and Pope was fourth in the 50 free (27.06).
Isaac Pimentel paced Moscow’s boys’ with a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:47.41) and a third in the 100 free (49.65). He also was a part of the 400 free relay, with Ethan Baird, Micah Wolbrecht and Reid Johnson, that finished third (3:29.48).
Wolbrecht was fourth in the 50 free (23.14), Eddie Cofre took fourth in the 100 butterfly (57.24), and Baird was fifth (59.34) and Johnson sixth (59.40) in the 100 backstroke. The 200 medley relay of Ian Schlater, Cofre, Sam Ausband and Jonah Cousins placed fifth (1:48.38).
Class 4A
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 218; 2. Sandpoint 168; 3. Moscow 148; 4. Minico 111; 5. Kimberly 93; 6. Skyline 79; 7. Century 78; 8. Twin Falls 70; 9. Lakeland 62; 10. Jerome 58; 11. Burley 53. 12. Riverstone 37; 13. Middleton 32; 14. Declo 22; 15. Oakley 13; 16. Canyon Ridge 10; 17. Bonneville 9; 18. Wood River 4; 19. Gooding 1.
Moscow individuals: 200 medley relay — 5. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Eddie Cofre, Sam Ausband, Jonah Cousins 1:48.38; 200 freestyle — 2. Isaac Pimentel 1:47.41; 10. Malachi McMillan 2:08.90; 200 individual medley — 12. Ausband 2:19.11; 13. Ian Schlater 2:20.31; 19. Eli Johnston 2:36.46; 50 freestyle — 4. Micah Wolbrecht 23.14; 8. Ethan Baird 23.67; 11. Cousins 24.01; 100 butterfly — 4. Cofre 57.24; 100 free — 3. Pimentel 49.65; 7. Wolbrecht 51.59; 15. Cousins 53.85; 500 free — 11. Cofre 6:14.47; 23. Sean Prichard 7:30.36; 100 backstroke — 5. Baird 59.34; 6. Reid Johnson 59.40; 8. Schlater 1:00.62; 100 breaststroke — 13. Ausband 1:11.65; 16. McMillan 1:13.53; 400 free relay — 3. Moscow (Pimentel, Baird, Wolbrecht, Johnson) 3:29.48.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Bishop Kelly 238.5; 2. Sandpoint 186.5; 3. Moscow 157; 4. Minico 108; 5. Twin Falls 90; 6. Burley 81; 7. Skyline 75; 8. Century 71; 9. Declo 42; 10. Lakeland 36; 11. Columbia 30; T12. Hillcrest 25; T12. West Side 25; 14. Kimberly 21; 15. Wood River 16; 16. Nampa 12; T17. Canyon Ridge 11; T17. Mountain Home 11; T17. Nampa Christian 11; 20. Jerome 10; 21. Middleton 6. 22. Ridgevue 3.
Moscow individuals: 200 medley relay — 12. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Ashley Painter, Emily Taylor, Ryann Pilcher) 2:25.96; 200 freestyle — 1. Helen Schumaker 1:59.21; 200 individual medley — 6. Ally Crossland 2:28.20; 14. Brooklyn Houston 2:39.68; 50 free — 4. Ashley Pope 27.06; 8. Mia Elliss 27.60; 11. Jamie Krous 28.35; 100 butterfly — 5. Painter 1:07.47; 100 free — 1. Schumaker 53.94; 6. Elliss 59.63; 10. Pope 1:00.70; 15. Krous 1:03.52; 200 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schumaker, Pope, Elliss, Crossland) 1:48.00; 100 backstroke — 4. Painter 1:06.69; 18. Newlan 1:16.47; 100 breaststroke — 2. Crossland 1:13.88; 15. Houston 1:24.58; 400 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schumaker, Pope, Elliss, Krous) 4:06.70.