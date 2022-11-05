BOISE — Freshman Noah Crossler qualified in the top six in two events and senior Ian Schlater one, and the two also was a part of a relay that made the “A” final for the Moscow boys swimming team at the Class 4A state meet Friday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.
Crossler was fourth in the 100 butterfly preliminary with a time of 56.25, then took sixth in the 500 free (5:24.43). Schlater placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (59.36).
The 200 free relay of Schlater, senior Lucas Zimmer, Crossler and senior Elijah Johnston was second in a time of 1:36.92.
They will be competing at 9 a.m. Pacific today at the same site.
200 medley relay — 5. Moscow (Ian Schlater, Lucas Zimmer, Noah Crossler, Elijah Johnston) 1:47.85.
200 IM — 10. Schlater (Moscow) 2:20.12.
50 freestyle — 9. Zimmer (Moscow) 24.28.
100 butterfly — 4. Crossler (Moscow) 56.25.
100 free — 18. Johnston (Moscow) 58.52.
500 free — 6. Crossler (Moscow) 5:24.53.
200 free relay — 2. Moscow (Schlater, Zimmer, Crossler, Johnston) 1:36.92.
100 backstroke — 5. Schlater (Moscow) 59.36.
100 breaststroke — 8. Zimmer (Moscow) 1:08.83.
200 medley relay — 8. Moscow (Brenna Newlan, Megan Crossland, Suzanne Martin, Hannah Hoesman) 2:10.00.
200 IM — 11. Martin (Moscow) 2:34.52.
200 free relay — 10. (Newland, Crossland, Martin, Hoesman) 1:54.69.
100 backstroke — 15. Newland (Moscow) 1:12.04.
100 breaststroke — 12. Crossland (Moscow) 1:18.22.
REARDAN, Wash. — On a sloppy field, the Bulldogs lost their final game of the season to the Screaming Eagles.
Reardan (4-5) scored on a big play in the first quarter before the field made any kind of offense almost impossible. Colfax (2-8) never was able to answer.
“Terrible conditions ... our white jerseys may never be white again,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “The field was the field for both teams. I just think they played better when they needed to.”
Morgan said he was proud of his team for not giving up and wished they could have gotten the win to end the season on a high note.
No other statistics were available at press time.
PROSSER, Wash. — The Greyhounds ended their season with a shutout loss to the Mustangs.
Pullman finishes the season 4-5 overall.
No other information was available at press time.