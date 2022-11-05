BOISE — Freshman Noah Crossler qualified in the top six in two events and senior Ian Schlater one, and the two also was a part of a relay that made the “A” final for the Moscow boys swimming team at the Class 4A state meet Friday at the Boise City Aquatics Center/YMCA West.

Crossler was fourth in the 100 butterfly preliminary with a time of 56.25, then took sixth in the 500 free (5:24.43). Schlater placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (59.36).

The 200 free relay of Schlater, senior Lucas Zimmer, Crossler and senior Elijah Johnston was second in a time of 1:36.92.

Tags

Recommended for you