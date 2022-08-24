High School Golf
High School Golf
POST FALLS — Chase Lovell led all Moscow golfers with a 4-over 76 to help the Bears to a third place finish at Prairie Falls golf course.
Lovell finished nine strokes behind first-place golfer Luke Wert of Coeur d’Alene.
Moscow finished 10 strokes behind second-place Lewiston and 27 strokes behind first-place Coeur d’Alene.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 294; 2. Lewiston 311; 3. Moscow 321; 4. Lake City 327; 5. Lakeland 330; 6. Sandpoint 345; 7. Post Falls 364.
Medalist — Luke Wert 67 (Coeur d’Alene).
Moscow individuals — Chase Lovell 76; Paxton Dorigo 79; Luke Zimmer 81; Isaac Harmon 85; Gage Schlueter 93.
