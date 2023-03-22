Moscow track looks to build on strong offseason

High school track and field is in session.
Last year, the area sent several athletes to their respective state championships, establishing teams from the region as legitimate state contenders in their respective classifications.
Here are some of the teams to look for going into this season:
Can the Bears climb back to the top?
Moscow is one of the more experienced teams in the area, returning nine Idaho Class 4A state qualifiers from 2022.
Eight of the returners qualified in running events, and three in field events (two of them in the triple jump).
Dylan Rehder was a state qualifier in the boys 200 meters, 400 and 1,600 relay; Zach Skinner competed in the 110 hurdles, the 400 relay and long jump. For the girls, Hannah Marcoe qualified in the two hurdle events as well as the 1,600 relay.
“Having that experience coming back is very big,” Moscow assistant coach Santos Vargas said. “The team overall has put in a good offseason and we’re looking forward to what we can do this season.”
The gap between the number of state qualifiers in track events compared to field events isn’t lost on the coaching staff, who pointed toward a lack of depth in certain events.
“The first couple meets of the season are going to be crucial,” Vargas said. “That’s where we’ll get to plug in kids at different spots and see what they have and, hopefully, we can find where they’ll help us in the longterm come State and Districts. These first three weeks, the focus will be seeing what each kid has to offer, and from there, we’ll look to build them for the postseason.”
Even with the experience and the focus of training other athletes in areas of need, the Bears will be up against stiff competition in the Inland Empire League.
“(Competition) starts at our district,” Vargas said. “Our district is competitive. It’s becoming even more competitive. Lakeland and Sandpoint always give us a good showing and they’re bringing kids to State, as well, every single year. So it’s really helpful that at the district level you always have that level of competition. So, first, we always have to go through them.”
Can Garfield-Palouse continue strong showing?
Garfield-Palouse has been one of the most prolific teams in the area the past several years.
The Vikings have excelled on the track, as several notable top-10 finishers from the Washington Class 1B state meet return.
Kennedy Cook finished in third as a part of the girls 1,600 relay, was second in the 200 and first in the 400. Lola Edwards and Laynie Southern, two other members of the 1,600 relay, also are back
Ava Hemphill will provide much-needed field-event experience for the Vikings after finishing third in the girls discus.
For the boys, twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik, who took three top-six finishes combined in the 1,600 and 3,200, each return.
The field events will be something Garfield-Palouse will need to improve on if it hopes to secure the number of first-place finishes it did in 2022. Jaxon Orr, who won the boys shot put and discus as well as placing eighth in the triple jump, has graduated, leaving a hole.
Hemphill was third in the discus and 12th in the shot put.
Building and developing a strong field-event roster will be critical for the Vikings.