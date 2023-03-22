Moscow track looks to build on strong offseason

Moscow’s Sayer Latta goes up in the pole vault competition at the Sweeney Invitational Track Meet Friday in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

High school track and field is in session.

Last year, the area sent several athletes to their respective state championships, establishing teams from the region as legitimate state contenders in their respective classifications.

Here are some of the teams to look for going into this season:

Tags

Recommended for you