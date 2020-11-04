A pair of Moscow volleyball players earned All-Inland Empire League Class 4A honors as the league recently released its end-of-season team.
Sophomore Morgan Claus and senior Izzy Burns were the Bears to make the team.
Lakeland swept the top awards. Katy Ryan was the league MVP, Olivia Cooper was the top defensive specialist and Kelsie Badger was named coach of the year.
ALL-INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Class 4A
Bella Phillips, Sandpoint; Abigail Neff, Lakeland; Gabby Hick, Sandpoint; Izzy Burns, Moscow; Morgan Claus, Moscow; Addisen Kiefer, Lakeland.
MVP — Katy Ryan, Lakeland.
Defensive specialist of the year — Olivia Cooper, Lakeland.
Coach of the year — Kelsie Badger, Lakeland.