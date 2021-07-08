Local standouts Bryden Brown of Moscow and Lauren Greeny of Pullman both struggled on Wednesday in the second round of play at the American Junior Golf Association tournament held at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Neither made the cut for today’s final round.
Brown finished the course with an 8-above-par 79 strokes for a two-day total of 155, while Greeny shot 9-over 81 and totaled 161. The cutoff for advancing to the third round was a 9-over-par 151 on the boys’ side and 7-over 151 for girls.
An early-morning storm delayed the start of play, and while the lightning and rain dissipated, heavy winds continued throughout the day’s proceedings.
“These are tough conditions today,” said Trent Brown, father of Bryden. “This is an excellent challenge for him, to show his game and to be more competitive this season.”
Bryden Brown attributed his struggles largely to a subpar putting performance.
“I wasn’t putting as well today as normal, or hitting as well,” he said. “The wind made it a little tougher, but I definitely just stayed focused and kept hitting good shots, as many as I could. ... I felt I played a little better than the score showed.”
Brown’s best moment of the day came with what he called a “really nice putt” for a birdie on No. 4 to follow his first bogey on No. 3. A triple bogey on No. 5 set him behind for good.
In contrast to Brown, Greeny cited an off day on the drive for her woes.
“I couldn’t get off the tee with my driver,” she said after finishing the last hole with a short putt under a flag flapping vigorously side-to-side. “That kind of put me in bad spots to get my approach shots going. I’d say off-the-tee was my worst thing.”
Greeny did have one drive she was proud of, that coming on hole No. 15 and traveling “about 310 yards, maybe.”
Both Brown and Greeny, who are incoming seniors and reigning district champions at their respective high schools, expressed gratitude for the chance to build experience against the tough competition the ACGA tournament (the first of its kind at Palouse Ridge) brought from around the country. Each of them plans to play more events this summer to keep in form.
Garrett Endicott of San Antonio, Texas, led the boys’ field with a two-day 132, four strokes ahead of Max Herendeen of Bellevue, Wash. In girls’ competition, 12-year-old Alice Ziyi Zhao of Irvine, Calif., held pole position with a 132 of her own, giving her an eight-stroke lead against Angela Zhang of Bellevue.
The tournament concludes today, with tee times starting at 7:20 a.m.
