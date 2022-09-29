Many might see Veronica Ewers’ showing last week at the women’s UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, as another instance of the 28-year-old Moscow High School alum exceeding all reasonable expectations.
However, she feels she could have done better, and hopes to do so.
Ewers led Team USA with a 23rd-place showing, finishing only 13 seconds after champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who nosed ahead of a large pack for a top time of 4 hours, 24 minutes, 25 seconds on the 102-mile course. She finished within a second of the nine riders ahead of her and with three more coming up within the next second behind. It was her first appearance at the world championships and her first event on tour apart from Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, which signed her on 2021.
“As the race progressed, I found myself among the ‘big hitters,’ ” Ewers said. “The race was quite attritional due to the course being quite punchy and technical. When there were two laps to go of the city circuit, I knew I was in a good bunch, but found myself struggling mentally to feel I could compete with the big hitters. I think that got in the way of me performing better in the end.”
Ewers will be reuniting with her touring team for the final few weeks of competition on the 2022 circuit.
“I hope to finish the season on a high note and have some fun in the last few races that, on paper, will suit me well,” she said. “I am really looking forward to spending time with my teammates in Italy and Switzerland before we go into the offseason.”
Having rocketed to 29th in the world standings in a 12-month span highlighted by a ninth-place showing at the women’s Tour de France in August, Ewers has ambition to make a still-bigger splash next year, including at the Worlds in Scotland.
“I’m ultimately a bit disappointed in myself for letting the mental games get the best of me that day (in Wollongong),” she said. “I want a lot more than what I gave, so I hope that next year I have the opportunities to redeem myself.”