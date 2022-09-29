Ewers continues cycling climb at Worlds

Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers, center, stands with her USA Cycling teammates before the start of the UCI Road World Championships women’s elite road race Saturday in Wollongong, Australia. Ewers was the top American finisher in 23rd place overall.

Many might see Veronica Ewers’ showing last week at the women’s UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, as another instance of the 28-year-old Moscow High School alum exceeding all reasonable expectations.

However, she feels she could have done better, and hopes to do so.

Ewers led Team USA with a 23rd-place showing, finishing only 13 seconds after champion Annemiek van Vleuten, who nosed ahead of a large pack for a top time of 4 hours, 24 minutes, 25 seconds on the 102-mile course. She finished within a second of the nine riders ahead of her and with three more coming up within the next second behind. It was her first appearance at the world championships and her first event on tour apart from Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, which signed her on 2021.

