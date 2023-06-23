Four years ago, Mouhamed Gueye moved from Senegal to the United States in pursuit of a career in basketball.

Before he came to America, Gueye had never played an organized game of hoops. But he developed into a high-major recruit during his brief prep career in Northern California, then became a professional prospect during his two-year stay at Washington State.

Now, the Cougs’ star big man has reached the sport’s highest level.

