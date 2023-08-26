Mountain West meets with WSU committee

An empty Martin Stadium is seen in this December 2020 photo.

 Pete Caster/Daily News file

As Washington State tries to figure out its conference affiliation future amid the ongoing collapse of the Pac-12 Conference, the Mountain West Conference is hoping the Cougars, and fellow Pac-12-mate Oregon State, will join its 11-team league.

The Mountain West met with WSU’s newly formed Athletics Advisory Committee on Thursday to present its benefits of affiliation, the university announced.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez and University of New Mexico President Garnett Stokes, chairperson of the Mountain West board of directors, traveled to Pullman for a meeting to highlight why the conference would be a good fit.

Tags

Recommended for you