Meeting at midfield for the postgame handshake, Washington State coach Jake Dickert and Idaho coach Jason Eck could be seen smiling and sharing a laugh during the friends’ brief interaction.
Perhaps Eck, a Wisconsin graduate and Rose Bowl winner, was telling his former coaching partner that his Badgers were going to stick it to the Cougars next week in Madison.
Turns out it was the opposite.
Dickert wouldn’t reveal the conversation but he did say Eck wished WSU well against his alma mater, which opened as a 17.5-point favorite.
“I won’t share exactly what he said because he’s a funny guy,” Dickert said after his Cougars held on against the Vandals, 24-17 in a Battle of the Palouse nobody thought would come down to UI’s final offensive play — a goal-line interception by WSU’s Daiyan Henley.
“I knew he was going to be aggressive, I knew he was going to take all the shots,” Dickert added. “I just congratulated him on having his team prepared and wished him the best of luck for the rest of the season, and I mean that, and he did the same thing. He wanted us to go give them hell next week at Wisconsin.”
It was understandable seeing the opposing coaches, who had coaching stops together at Minnesota State and South Dakota State, sharing a happy reunion after the game.
WSU got the win to start the season — the most important stat — and Idaho had its best showing against a Power Five team since falling to Virginia 21-20 in overtime in 2011.
That near upset was just two years before the 2013 Battle of the Palouse, when a very different handshake took place in Pullman.
In that one, then-WSU coach Mike Leach could be seen shouting some words not fit for a television broadcast after then-Idaho coach Paul Petrino muttered something foul to the winning coach and bolted for the tunnel. WSU dominated that game, 42-0.
How times have changed.
One thing that hasn’t changed, though, is the immediate reaction and overreaction of some sports fans immediately following a game.
A quick look at social media and you might’ve thought the Vandals had won. The black-and-gold clad fans had nothing but admiration for their first-year coach and scrappy team.
Those in crimson and gray, however, were disappointed in a one-touchdown victory against a Football Championship Subdivision team that entered the game as a 28.5-point underdog and hasn’t beat WSU since 2000.
Dickert even felt he needed to remind the media during the postgame presser that “we won the game.”
WSU does have several areas it needs to clean up before facing a ranked Wisconsin team.
The Cougars coughed up two fumbles on their first two drives. The first one completely halted a WSU offense that was moving the ball well to start the game and the second one led to a Marcus Harris 45-yard fumble recovery touchdown for the game’s first points at 11:11 in the first quarter.
At times, quarterback Cam Ward held the ball too long, leading to three UI sacks.
WSU’s slow start meant it didn’t get on the scoreboard until there was 3:13 left in the first half. At that point, Idaho was leading 10-0.
The Cougars bounced back, tying it at 10-10 before halftime, but a bad start against the No. 18 Badgers won’t be easy to recover from.
Dean Janikowski’s missed 23-yard field goal in the final minute also jumps off the stat page.
Sure, there were plenty of negatives, but Ward summed it up nicely:
“I feel like football is a strange game, you never know what you’re going to get any given day. So I feel like we were prepared for Idaho, but they’re an FCS team trying to come beat a Power Five team — they had nothing to lose.
“I feel like we should’ve stuck to the script a little bit more,” Ward added, “and I feel like the offense didn’t do as good as we were supposed to.”
Now that the negatives are out of the way, what about the positives?
Here are a few: Ward passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, excelling in the quick-passing game; the Cougars rushed for 160 yards on a 5.7-yard average despite featuring a pass-heavy offense; and the front seven was as advertised, holding UI to 1.8 yards per carry and racking up seven sacks.
Henley, wideouts Renard Bell and De’Zhaun Stribling, running back Nakia Watson, edge Brennan Jackson and others all looked the part.
It’s a long season and one scoreline will never tell the whole story.
