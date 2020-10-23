Three area high school football teams officially have locked up bids to the state tournament.
Otherwise, things are a bit hazy.
With one more week of Idaho regular-season games remaining, Class 1A Division I powerhouse Prairie of Cottonwood and D-II heavy Kendrick have clinched titles in their respective Whitepine League divisions.
The Tigers (5-1, 3-0) wrapped up their third straight WPL D-II championship with a gutty, 38-30 win against Deary last week. Kendrick, the classification’s No. 3 team in the media poll, will advance directly to the quarterfinals of the state tournament, which begins Oct. 30.
In the old, eight-team state tournament format for 1A DI, two or three schools from the WPL — widely known as the state’s top league in the class — typically qualified. The bracket was expanded to 12 entrants this year.
But by all appearances, the WPL’s representatives at the tournament this season again will top out at three.
Genesee might have been in contention, but the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2) scrapped their season last week because of positive coronavirus cases at the school. The Loggers (1-5, 1-4) play at Lapwai (1-3, 1-3) at 7 p.m. today for a well-matched contest that presumably will not have an impact on the state bracket.
In Class 4A, Moscow — the No. 10 team in MaxPreps’ rankings — is off tonight, and has concluded its regular season at 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Inland Empire League play. The Bears started a month late because of local coronavirus concerns.
As a rule, two IEL wins used to be enough to qualify, but with the new selection process relying on MaxPreps’ power index, and with last week’s upset loss to league foe Sandpoint, Moscow’s fate remains up in the air. But the odds look good.
Sandpoint could claim the IEL title outright if it downs Lakeland tonight — in that case, Moscow simply would await the final MaxPreps rankings to settle the rest of the 16-team field.
If the Hawks clip the Bulldogs, a league champ will be determined by a three-way Kansas tiebreaker Monday at Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High School, said Bears coach Phil Helbling. Moscow has won the IEL title the past two years.
In the Class 2A Central Idaho League — the game schedules of which have been cut and restructured heavily because of coronavirus concerns — it’ll be down to the wire ... literally as late as possible.
