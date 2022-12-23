HONOLULU — In just his second game back from a knee injury that had kept him out of action for five games, Washington State junior guard Jabe Mullins remained calm and collected as he made the biggest shot of his career with the Cougars.
Mullins canned a 21-foot 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining Thursday to give the Cougars a 66-64 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaii.
“We’re a little fatigued possibly, but we’re not a super-confident team right now,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “We just need to break through. Winning always seems to cure a lot of issues.”
With the victory, the Cougars (5-6) will play Hawaii (7-3), 76-70 winners against Pepperdine in the last quarterfinal game of the day, at 9 p.m. Pacific today in the semifinal round. Washington State had lost four of its previous five games entering this contest, including its first two Pac-12 Conference games.
Mullins, who entered the game as the team’s second-leading scorer at 14.5 points an outing, had sorely been missed during the recent stretch. On a team that’s been one of the best in the nation shooting 3-pointers, the 6-foot-6, 192-pounder was head and shoulders above the rest.
Entering the contest, he was hitting 52.6% of his shots from beyond the arc. In his two previous games before returning against No. 11 Baylor at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday in Dallas, Mullins was an impressive 14-for-22 from distance.
In this one, he finished with eighth points and went 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but none was bigger than the one at the end.
After E.J. Clark had given the Colonials (6-5) a 64-63 lead by hitting a free throw with 15 seconds to go, Washington State drove down the court. Junior guard TJ Bamba, who finished with 17 points, tried to dribble in between a pair of George Washington players, but the ball went off the heel of his right foot. He slapped it to Mullins, who deftly canned the shot to put the Cougars in front.
“I think playing against Baylor, he played really well,” Smith said. “He was a little sluggish today, which was to be expected because we’ve been on the road. Every basket (he had) was big for us. You just can’t leave him open. He gives us a chance to win every night.”
The Colonials inbounded the ball, but James Bishop had the ball knocked out of his hands to end it.
Neither team held a lead larger than two for the final eight minutes of the game.
Bamba hit a pair of free throws with 2:30 remaining to tie it at 61. Bishop, who finished with 10 points despite entering the game as one of the nation’s top scorers, made a layup with just less than a minute to go to put George Washington back up 63-61.
On the other end, senior forward DJ Rodman missed an inside shot, with sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye corralling the rebound. He missed, and the ball bounced around the rim before Gueye tipped the ball back into the basket to tie it once again, this time at 63.
Gueye, who finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead all players, tried to steal a ball just over halfcourt, but fouled Clark to send him to the line.
Clark made the first free throw but missed the second, setting up Mullins for his heroics.
Brendan Adams tallied 17 points to lead the Colonials. Ricky Lindo Jr., Maximus Edwards and Hunter Dean all also scored 10.
Clark 0-2 1-2 1, Lindo Jr. 5-8 0-0 10, Adams 6-10 4-5 17, Bishop 5-14 0-2 10, Brown 3-4 0-1 6, Edwards 3-6 2-2 10, Dean 5-9 0-0 10, Samuels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 7-12 64.
Bamba 5-11 5-7 17, Rodman 1-8 0-0 3, Powell 3-9 0-0 7, Houinsou 1-2 2-2 5, Gueye 9-14 3-7 21, Mullins 3-6 0-0 8, Rosario 1-2 1-2 3, Darling 0-1 0-0 0, Jakimovski 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 11-18 66.
Halftime — Washington State, 29-27. 3-point goals — George Washington 3-18 (Edwards 2-3, Adams 1-5, Clark 0-1, Lindo Jr. 0-1, Samuels 0-1, Bishop 0-7), Washington State 7-26 (Mullins 2-4, Bamba 2-5, Houinsou 1-1, Powell 1-5, Rodman 1-6, Gueye 0-1, Darling 0-1, Jakimovski 0-3). Fouled out — Lindo Jr. Rebounds — George Washington 26 (Edwards 8), Washington State 39 (Gueye 10). Assists — George Washington 11 (Bishop 5), Washington State 13 (Rodman, Mullins 4). Total fouls — George Washington 17, Washington State 15. Technical — Gueye. A — N/A.