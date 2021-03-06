COLLEGE ROUNDUP
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Erin Mullins finished 13th in the women’s race Friday to lead Washington State’s performance in the Pac-12 cross country championship meet at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
The Cougar women were fifth as a team.
“It was an amazing performance by our women’s team and a glimpse into a very bright future,” WSU coach Wayne Phipps said. “Erin Mullins ran a very gutsy race ... and she will definitely receive strong consideration for an NCAA individual bid.
“Our women’s team should also be strongly considered for a bid to NCAAs as fifth in the Pac-12 has, historically, always gone to the NCAA Championships.”
WSU’s top male placer was Zach Stallings in 18th as the men finished sixth.
“The men also ran a very tough race,” Phipps said. “Despite not running a few key people, this group dug down and rallied to miss fifth place by only seven points. Zach Stallings continued his amazing winter of racing, moving up 11 places in the last loop to finish 18th. He will also be given strong consideration for an NCAA individual berth.”
Eduardo Herrera of Colorado won the men’s race in 22 minutes, 30.9 seconds for 8 kilometers, and Haley Herberg of Washington took the women’s race in 19:02.5 for 6 kilometers.
MEN
Team scores — Stanford 28, Colorado 60, Washington 66, Oregon 149, UCLA 164, Washington State 171, California 177, Arizona 201, Arizona State 238.
Winner — Eduardo Herrera (Colorado) 22:30.9.
WSU results — 18. Zach Stallings 23:30.3; 27. Matthew Watkins 23:39.3; 46. Jacob Nicholson 24:46.3; 47. Zak Kindl 24:47.3; 52. Cooper Cortinas 25:05.1; 54. Kennan Schrag 25:17.4; 57. Jacob Easton 25:30.3; 62. Sam Griffith 25:51.5; 65. Ethan Martin 26:01.1; 67. Pascal Kleyer 26:21.7.
WOMEN
Team scores — Stanford 30, Colorado 50, Washington 85, Oregon State 100, Washington State 164, Utah 166, California 192, Arizona 201, Arizona State 261, UCLA 297
Winner — Haley Herberg (Washington) 19:02.5.
WSU results — 13. Erin Mullins 19:56.9; 20. Neema Kimtai 20:09.1; 46. Zorana Grujic 20:58.7; 53. Jelena Grujic 21:08.7; 61. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:24.4; 68. Caroline Jerotich 21:41.8;. 76. Kiyena Beatty 22:02.6; 78. Kerstin Ly 22:10.1; 82. Pia Richards 22:19.6; 84. Samantha Boyle 22:43.6.
MEN’S GOLF
Idaho pauses program
The Idaho men’s golf team will not be competing in the Bandon Dunes Invitational that’s set to begin Sunday in Bandon, Ore., because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Vandals, who are the host, will continue to be the host team by providing updates on social media and Golfstat.com.