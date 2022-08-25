Multiple Cougars named to Senior Bowl watch list

Area Roundup
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, edge Brennan Jackson and running back Nakia Watson were each named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Area Roundup
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
MOBILE, Ala. — Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, edge Brennan Jackson and running back Nakia Watson were each named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list.
Henley is in his first season with the Cougars after transferring from Nevada. The linebacker earned All-Mountain West Conference second-team honors last season. The Butkus Award Watch List selection led the Wolf Pack with 103 tackles.
Jackson earned a pair of Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week awards last season. The edge rusher made 46 tackles including four sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Watson appeared in 13 games last season with WSU after playing two seasons with Wisconsin. The running back had a season-high 62 yards on 17 carries against Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Vikings edge Bears in 5 sets
MOSCOW — The Moscow Bears battled through five sets with Coeur d’Alene, but lost in the fifth set in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 15-7 nonleague match.
Moscow (0-1) was led by Morgan Claus with 14 kills and 20 digs. Makayla Gilkey had 10 kills and 16 digs.
Maecie Robbins led the Bears with 42 digs, Sam Unger had 37 assists and Taylor Broenneke had six blocks.
Logos tops Deary in 4 sets
MOSCOW — Logos started its season with a 25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 25-15 nonleague win at home versus Deary.
Senior Grace Ann VanderPloeg had 20 digs and junior Evie Grauke had six kills for Logos (1-0).
“Girls played hard against a very good team,” Logos first-year coach Jim Becker said. “Lot of things to learn from tonight.”
Genesee opens season with win
GENESEE — The Genesee Bulldogs opened the 2022 season with a 25-5, 25-15, 25-11 win versus Lapwai in a 1ADI Whitepine League game.
“Thought it was a really good team effort,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.
Crowley said senior Makenzie Stout was strong on the service line and made it tough on the Wildcats (0-1).
Junior Brenna McDonald led the Bulldogs (1-0) in kills.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.