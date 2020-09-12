DEARY — Gabe Eades again showed his mobility at quarterback and also intercepted a pass Friday night as Kamiah pulled away in the second half to beat Deary 40-16 in a nonleague prep football game.
Statistics were unavailable, but it’s believed Eades topped 200 yards in rushing and Landon Keen exceeded 100.
The Mustangs countered with the running of quarterback Brayden Stapleton and trailed only 18-16 before Kamiah cranked up its defense and threw a second-half shutout.
“The defense stepped up in the second half — they did a better job in coverage and pressured the quarterback,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said.
Kamiah 6 12 14 8—40
Deary 0 16 0 0—16
CROSS COUNTRY
Chamberlin, Sellers win
NEZPERCE — Kassidy Chamberlin of Troy and Carson Sellers of Timberline claimed individual titles in the Nezperce Invitational cross country meet Thursday.
Team titles went to the Deary girls and Potlatch boys. The races were 5,000 meters.
GIRLS
Team scores — Deary 19, Potlatch 36.
Top placers — 1. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 13:23. 2. Halee Bohman, Troy, 23:48. 3. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 24:03. 4. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 24:25. 5. Lauren Carr, Tim, 24:49. 6. Claire Fletcher, Dea, 24:57. 7. Emily Scott, Dea, 25:02. 8. Lily Veith, Pot, 25:40. 9. Macie Ashmead, Dea, 25:52. 10. Eleah Swan, CV, 24:46.
BOYS
Team scores — Potatch 28, Troy 48, Prairie 57.
Top placers — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 17:30. 2. Preston Amerman, CV, 18:45. 3. Cole Seiler, Nez, 19:38. 4. Mikey Jenko, Ken, 20:12. 5. Wyatt Anderberg, CV, 20:29. 6. Sam Barnes, Pot, 20:40. 7. Tyler Wemhoff, Pra, 20:59. 8. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 21:13. 9. Logan Mossman, CV, 21:32. 10. Tommy Skinner, Pot, 21:51.