CRAIGMONT — One Deary player had a triple-double and two others had double-doubles as the Mustangs rolled to an 84-50 Whitepine League Division II win at Highland of Craigmont on Tuesday night.
Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said his team’s offensive output was fueled by its defense.
“Right off the bat, we came out
firing,” Kirk said.
London Kirk had 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to pace the Mustangs (8-1, 7-0). Brayden Stapleton finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Karson Ireland chipped in 21 points and 10 rebounds.
“Things were just working well for us,” co-coach Mike Morey said. “We’re getting our guys to believe in what we’re doing.”
Lane Wassmuth had 26 points to lead the Huskies (5-9, 3-6).
DEARY (9-1, 8-0)
London Kirk 7 4-8 19, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 9 6-6 29, Preston Johnston 2 0-1 5, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Karson Ireland 8 0-0 21, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-2 6. Totals 31 10-17 84.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-9, 3-6)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 2 1-6 5, Lane Wassmuth 9 8-9 26, DJ Antone 3 0-0 6, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 4 0-0 11. Totals 19 9-15 50.
Deary 19 19 30 16—84
Highland 9 13 17 11—50
3-point goals — B. Stapleton 5, Ireland 5, Kirk, Johnston, Watson 3,
JV — Highland 20, Deary 17 (two quarters)
Kendrick 77, Nezperce 38
NEZPERCE — Kendrick shot lights out in a Whitepine League Division II matchup, registering 50 first-half points that included a 30-point opening quarter in its rout of Nezperce.
“Just a really good team basketball game,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “This might have been one of the best first quarters I’ve ever coached. ... They played fantasic and played well on defense, and it set the tone for the rest of the game.”
Jagger Hewett produced 17 points and handed out seven assists and Ty Koepp finished with 16 points for the Tigers (7-7, 7-3) as every Kendrick player converted a field goal.
For the Nighthawks (3-11, 0-7), Ryen Zenner scored 13 and Jared Cronce added nine and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line.
KENDRICK (7-7, 7-3)
Jagger Hewett 6 2-2 17, Preston Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 4 1-2 10, Ty Koepp 7 1-2 16, Dallas Morgan 1 1-2 3, Tommy Stamper 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 2 1-2 5, Maison Anderson 1 2-2 4, Wyatt Fitzmorris 2 0-0 4, Talon Alexander 4 1-1 10, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 9-13 77.
NEZPERCE (3-11, 0-7)
Cole Seiler 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 3 3-4 9, Ryen Zenner 4 3-7 13, Tanner Johnson 1 2-2 4, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4, Nick Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 38.
Kendrick 30 20 19 8—77
Nezperce 6 6 18 8—38
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Zenner 2, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander.
Prairie 72, Troy 22
COTTONWOOD — Zach Rambo was 10-of-10 from the free-throw line and totaled 19 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Prairie of Cottonwood in a rout of visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Troy.
Cole Schlader (15 points), Wyatt Ross (12) and Brody Hasselstrom (12) were the other top contributors for the Pirates (10-3, 6-2), who went a perfect 16-for-16 in foul shooting as a team. Noah Johnson led the way for Troy (1-6, 1-5) with nine points.
“That just comes from unselfish basketball,” coach Shawn Wolter said of Prairie’s scoring distribution. “Everybody’s willing to make that extra pass or drive-in kick. It’s nice to be able to put whoever I want in the game and know they’ll have the have the confidence to go in and finish shots.”
TROY (1-6, 1-5)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 4 1-2 9, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 1-2 1, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 2 0-0 6, Darrick Baier 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-4 22.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-3, 6-2)
Wyatt Ross 5 1-1 12, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 3 1-1 8, Tyler Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 4 10-10 19, Cole Schlader 5 4-4 15, Brody Hasselstrom 5 0-0 12, Lee Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 16-16 72.
Troy 6 9 5 2—22
Prairie 15 16 26 15—72
3-point goals — Codr 2, Hasselstrom 2, Schlader, Schumacher, Rambo, Schumacher, Ross, .
JV — Prairie 63, Troy 31
GIRLS
Genesee 61, Logos 44
GENESEE — Claira Osborne finished with 23 points as three Genesee players hit double figures in a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos of Moscow.
“Logos wants to play a deliberate, slower style, and we want to play just the opposite,” Bulldogs coah Greg Hardie said. “I thought our girls did a good job of forcing the tempo tonight. Everybody played really hard.”
Lucie Ranisate added 15 points, three assists and two blocks for Genesee (12-3, 9-3), which ranked No. 4 in the Class 1A Division I state media poll released earlier in the day. Isabelle Monk had 10 points and five assists. Makenzie Stout also tallied seven points and eight rebounds.
“I thought Lucie Ranisate played a nice inside game for us, and I felt Makenzie Stout played a good all-around game,” Hardie said.
Lucia Wilson had 10 points to lead the Knights (4-14, 2-12).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-14, 2-12)
Kayte Casebolt 3 0-0 9, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 4 2-4 10, Emilia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 9, Ameera Wilson 4 0-2 8, Kaylee Vis 0 1-4 1, Julia Urquidez 0 1-2 1, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 1 2-2 4, S. Casebolt 0 0-0 0, S. Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 44.
GENESEE (12-3, 9-3)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 0-0 2, Lucie Ranisate 5 5-9 15, Makenzie Stout 3 0-1 7, Kami Lockler 0 2-2 2, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 10 3-4 23, Isabelle Monk 3 3-5 10, Shonda Eunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-21 61.
Logos 9 13 12 10—44
Genesee 19 15 18 9—61
3-point goals — K. Casebolt 3, Wambeke, Stout, Monk.
JV — Genesee 33, Logos 24
Troy 58, Potlatch 43
TROY — Isabelle Raasch provided 15 points and nine steals to help get Troy past Potlatch, putting the Trojans (5-12, 3-10) in sole possesion of sixth place in the Whitepine League Division I standings. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only the top six schools will play in the district tournament.
“This is that part of the year where it becomes evident who wants keep playing and who wants to fold,” coach Aaron Dail said. “I really liked our energy from the start, it was a wonderful team effort. ... It seemed like everyone got in an contributed.”
Morgan Blazzard pitched in 13 points and eight rebounds for Troy, while Josie Larson put up 11 to lead the Loggers (4-13, 2-10).
POTLATCH (4-13, 2-10)
Josie Larson 5 0-0 11, Emma Chambers 1 0-1 2, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 6 0-0 14, Adriana Arciga 1 2-2 4, Jaylee Fry 1 0-0 2, Bailyn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 3 2-2 8. Totals 18 4-5 43.
TROY (5-12, 3-10)
Katie Gray 4 2-2 10, Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 2-4 15, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 5 3-4 13, Dericka Morgan 2 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 3 0-2 6, Olivia Tyler 3 0-0 6, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 7-12 58.
Potlatch 9 10 8 16—43
Troy 18 17 12 11—58
3-point goals — McKinney 2, Larson, Raasch.
Kendrick 45, Nezperce 24
NEZPERCE — Eight players got on the board for visiting Kendrick, which roared to a Whitepine League Division II title-clinching victory against Nezperce.
Hannah Tweit scored a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (14-3, 8-0), while Drew Stacy was “all over the floor” according to coach Ron Ireland as she added 11 rebounds, six points, four steals and three blocks. Rose and Ruby Stewart scored five apiece, and Rose had nine rebounds and Ruby chipped in five steals. The Tigers totaled 16 steals as a team.
Kadyn Horton of Nezperce (6-5, 4-2) led all scorers with 14 points.
“This has been a really awesome team,” Ireland said. “...It was just a good night.”
KENDRICK (14-3, 8-0)
Rose Stewart 2 1-2 5, Harley Heimgartner 0 2-4 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 4 4-4 12, Erin Morgan 2 3-4 7, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 2 1-2 5, Hailey Taylor 1 3-4 6. Totals 15 14-20 45.
NEZPERCE (6-5, 4-2)
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 0 2-6 2, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 3-5 3, Kayden Sanders 0 1-2 1, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 2-2 14, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 8-15 24.
Kendrick 13 12 13 7—45
Nezperce 5 5 2 12—24
3-point goals — Taylor.
JV — Nezperce def. Kendrick.
Deary 56, Highland 31
CRAIGMONT — Visiting Deary recovered from an early deficit to blow past Highland of Craigmont in Whitepine League Division II play.
Kenadie Kirk scored a game-high 19 points for Deary (5-7, 4-3), nine of those coming from 3-point goals. Seven of her teammates also got on the board, with Araya Wood adding 13.
Hannah Miller led the way for Highland with 15 points.
“Highland came out very strong,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They had a lot of energy. they hit some big shots in the first half. We tried to just stay steady, not get too panicked, and then in the second half we tried to stay true to some fundamental defense. We had a nice balance of scoring.”
DEARY (5-7, 4-3)
Makala Beyer 3 0-0 6, Kenadie Kirk 8 0-0 19, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 0-2 2, Macie Ashmead 2 1-1 5, Dantae Workman 2 0-1 4, Araya Wood 6 1-2 13, Riley Beyer 2 1-2 5, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-8 56.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 2 1-2 5, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 0-0 4, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 4 6-9 15, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-13 31.
Deary 10 12 10 24—56
Highland 14 6 4 7—31
3-point goals — Kirk 3, Miller.