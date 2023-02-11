HIGH SCHOOLS

LAPWAI — After trailing through the opening quarter, Deary flipped the script in the second en route to a 39-22 state-qualifying Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball district tournament victory against Nezperce at Lapwai High School on Friday.

The Mustangs (17-2) benefited from 16 points scored by Kenadie Kirk along with 10 points and 10 rebounds from Araya Wood, while Kaylee Wood shot 5-for-5 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help seal up the win. Faith Tiegs put up a team-high 10 for the Nighthawks, whose season concluded with the defeat.

