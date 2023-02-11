HIGH SCHOOLS
LAPWAI — After trailing through the opening quarter, Deary flipped the script in the second en route to a 39-22 state-qualifying Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball district tournament victory against Nezperce at Lapwai High School on Friday.
The Mustangs (17-2) benefited from 16 points scored by Kenadie Kirk along with 10 points and 10 rebounds from Araya Wood, while Kaylee Wood shot 5-for-5 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help seal up the win. Faith Tiegs put up a team-high 10 for the Nighthawks, whose season concluded with the defeat.
Deary will begin its 1A DII state tournament run facing Clark Fork on Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific at Nampa High School.
NEZPERCE (14-8)
Faith Tiegs 5 0-0 10, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 0-0 6, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 0-2 22.
DEARY (17-2)
Karmen Griffen 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 5-5 5, Kenadie Kirk 4 6-8 16, Araya Wood 4 2-4 10, Triniti Wood 2 0-1 6, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 15-20 39.
Nezperce 10 2 4 6—22
Deary 7 15 7 10—39
3-point goals — Kirk 3, T. Wood 2.
Colton 54, Sunnyside Chr. 38
COLTON — A 19-point showing from Kyndra Stout highlighted a Washington Class 1B district semifinal victory for Colton against Sunnyside Christian.
The Wildcats (21-1) led 29-23 through the opening half, then broke the game open with an 11-4 showing in the third quarter. Holly Heitstuman added another 12 points for Colton, while coach Clark Vining said that Grace Kuhle (six points) and Ella Nollmeyer “gave us some huge minutes on the defensive end.”
The Wildcats meet Yakama Nation Tribal of Toppenish on Friday at Dayton 6 p.m. against Yakama Nation Tribal
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (17-5)
Violet Bosma 2 2-2 7, Nate DeBoer 1 0-0 3, Devan Harrington 0 3-4 3, Sadie Alseth 0 1-2 1, Piper Clapp 0 0-0 0, Jenna Jech 0 0-0 0, Breva Faber 0 5-8 5, Addie Smeenk 0 0-0 0, Taylor Andringa 6 0-0 12, Hailey Van Wieringen 3 0-0 7. Totals 12 11-16 38.
COLTON (22-1)
Grace Kuhle 1 3-5 6, Holly Heitstuman 4 4-4 12, Kyndra Stout 4 8-11 19, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 4 0-1 8, Sidni Whitcomb 2 5-6 9. Totals 15 20-27 54.
Sunnyside Christian 8 15 4 11—38
Colton 12 17 11 14—54
3-point goals — Bosma, DeBoer, Van Wieringen, Stout 3, Kuhle.
Pullman 63, West Valley 4
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Pullman got 10 players on the board and held the West Valley Eagles to only two field goals through the entirety of both teams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season finale.
Meg Limburgh (13 points) and Sehra Singh (12) headed up the offense for the Greyhounds (8-12, 8-2), who finished second in league standings. The Eagles (5-15, 4-6) were playing without their usual scoreleader Chloe DeHaro.
PULLMAN (8-12, 8-2)
Meg Limburg 4 4-4 13, Jennabee Harris 2 0-0 4, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 2 2-4 6, Lillian Cobos 1 0-2 2, Marissa Carper 2 0-2 4, Suhailey Reyes 3 1-2 8, Sehra Singh 4 2-2 12, Ryliann Bednar 4 2-3 10, Bri Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Lynnsey Biorn 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-19 63.
WEST VALLEY (5-15, 4-6)
Brynlee Ordinario 0 0-2 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Cydney Sabori 1 0-0 2, Ava Cheroke 0 0-0 0, Cailin Donaghy 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Adamson 1 0-2 2, Kat Davis 0 0-2 0, Willow Burrill 0 0-1 0, Cassie Kappen 0 0-0 0, Addison McIntyre 0 0-2 0. Totals 2 0-9 4.
Pullman 15 20 19 9—63
West Valley 2 0 2 0— 4
3-point goals — Singh 2, Limburg, Reyes.
Garfield-Palouse 49, Liberty Christian 34
PALOUSE — In Washington 1B district tournament loser-out play, Garfield-Palouse started and finished strong to overcome visiting Liberty Christian of Richland.
Elena Flansburg went off for 28 points to lead the Vikings (7-11) to victory, and Kyra Brantner provided another 11.
Ali Bush was the top scorer for Liberty Christian (12-9) with 11.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (7-11)
Elena Flansburg 11 4-6 28, Kennedy Cook 2 1-2 6, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 2, Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Kyra Brantner 4 3-6 11, K. Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-14 49.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-9)
Lauren Reed 1 2-3 5, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 1 1-1 3, Ali Bush 4 0-0 11, Catherine Lindsay 1 2-2 5, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0, Calista Davis 2 5-8 10. Totals 9 10-14 34.
Garfield-Palouse 11 6 17 15—49
Liberty Christian 1 15 12 6—34
3-point goals — Flansburg 2, Cook, Bush 3, Reed, Lindsay, Davis.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 63, West Valley 45
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Greyhound boys completed an undefeated regular season and Class 2A Greater Spokane League title run by dismantling league runner-up West Valley of Spokane.
Jaedyn Brown had six 3-point goals and 24 points for the victorious Hounds (20-0, 10-0), while Tanner Barbour (14 points) and Dane Sykes (10) also made double-digit contributions. Grady Walker led the Eagles (18-3, 8-2) with 14 points.
Pullman will head into the postseason as the top-ranked team in Washington 2A state media polling and RPI rankings.
PULLMAN (20-0, 10-0)
Jaedyn Brown 9 0-0 24, Tanner Barbour 5 1-2 14, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7, Dane Sykes 4 2-2 10, Caleb Northcroft 0 0-0 0, Champ Powaukee 3 1-2 8, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-8 63.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE (18-3, 8-2)
Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 2 0-0 4, Luke Hone 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 5 0-0 11, Rosko Schroeder 2 2-2 6, Tommy Price 1 1-2 4, Grady Walker 6 2-2 14, Raesean Eaton 1 0-0 2, Parker Munns 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 5-6 45.
Pullman 19 14 17 13—63
West Valley 8 12 19 6—45
3-point goals — Brown 6, Barbour 3, Powaukee, Fried, Price.
Logos 56, Prairie 51 (OT)
COTTONWOOD — Avenging an overtime defeat to the Pirates of Cottonwood from earlier in the season, Logos of Moscow came through in the extra period this time to defeat Whitepine League Division I rival Prairie in both teams’ regular-season finale.
The visiting Knights (7-12, 6-8) started fast with a 23-point opening quarter and led by double digits at halftime, only for the Pirates (5-15, 4-10) to rally after intermission and force the teams’ second consecutive overtime.
“We actually focused on executing the game plan, so when the guys got out there the defense we had schemed worked really effectively,” said Logos coach Nate Wilson, whose team sealed a fifth-place league finish with the win. “We kind of played a lot of pickup ball the first time; this time, we showed up with a game plan that actually worked.”
Logos benefited from a 37-point contribution by Seamus Wilson, who had seven made 3s, logged a 6-of-7 free-throw performance, and put up 25 points in the first half alone. Jack Driskill scored another 10 for the Knights.
Lee Forsmann shot 10-for-10 at the foul line and totaled 21 points for Prairie, and Riley Shears joined him in double figures with another 11.
LOGOS (7-12, 6-8)
Seamus Wilson 12 6-7 37, Jack Driskill 2 5-5 10, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Lucius Comis 2 1-4 5, Jes Brower 0 0-1 0, Oliver Spencer 1 2-2 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 14-19 56.
PRAIRIE (5-15, 4-10)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 1-2 4, Riley Shears 3 3-6 11, Trenton Lorentz 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 1 1-3 3, Noah Behler 3 0-0 8, Lee Forsmann 5 10-10 21, Bennie Elven 0 2-2 2, Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 17-23 51.
Logos 23 13 5 7 8—56
Prairie 13 9 7 17 3—51
3-point goals — Wilson 7, Driskill, Shears 2, Behler 2, Wemhoff, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 42, Logos 41
Timberline 56, Genesee 29
GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, Timberline of Weippe held the Bulldogs’ offensive production to a minimum for three quarters and claimed a decisive nonleague victory.
Parker Brown led the way for Timberline (9-9) with 17 points — nine of those coming off a series of 3-pointers that helped Timberline establish strong scoreboard separation in the second quarter.
Derek Burt was the lone senior honored for Genesee (1-19), and he scored 13 of his team’s points, matching the total provided by teammate Derek Zenner.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (9-9)
Ares Mabberly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 5 4-4 17, Jude Nelson 1 4-4 6, Saimone Tuikolovatu 3 2-4 8, Gavin Christopherson 4 2-2 10, Parker Hodges 1 1-1 3, Logan Hunter 4 0-0 8, Justice Richardson 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Rylan West 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-15 56.
GENESEE ()
Vince Crowley 0 0-0 0, Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 6 1-2 13, Derek Zenner 4 3-4 13, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 0 1-2 1, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0, William Clark 0 0-0 0, J. Ketcheson 0 2-3 2. Totals 10 7-11 29.
Timberline 12 20 14 10—56
Genesee 7 7 4 11—29
3-point goals — Brown 3, Zenner 2.
Kamiah 56, Troy 28
KAMIAH — On senior night at Kamiah, the Kubs held visiting Troy to single-digit point totals in all four quarters while scoring in double figures themselves en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Kamiah (17-4, 12-2) finished second in league standings, while Troy (12-6, 8-6) was fourth.
Seniors Kaden DeGroot (17 points), Everett Skinner (nine), William Millage (six) and Brady Cox (one) played their final career regular-season home game for the Kubs and combined for 33 of the team’s 56 points.
“This group has been playing together since second grade, so it was nice to see them all together to go out,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, noting that Cox was playing for the first time after a long layoff due to an ACL injury.
Joseph Bendel was the top scorer for the Trojans with eight points.
The Kubs begin their Class 1A Division I district tournament campaign on their home court at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
TROY (12-6, 8-6)
Derrick Chamberlain 1 0-0 3, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 2 3-4 7, Chandler Blazzard 0 3-4 3, Dominic Holden 0 0-0 0, Aiden Heath 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 2 1-2 5, Kaiden Strunk 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 3 2-2 8. Totals 9 9-12 28.
KAMIAH (17-4, 12-2)
Jayden Crowe 1 0-0 3, Kaden DeGroot 6 4-6 17, Matthew Oatman 2 0-0 4, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 3 1-2 7, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 3 3-4 9, Brady Cox 0 1-2 1, Rehan Kou 4 1-3 9, William Milliage 3 0-0 6. Totals 22 10-17 56.
Troy 6 4 9 9—28
Kamiah 13 10 22 11—56
3-point goals — Chamberlain, Crowe, DeGroot.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy.