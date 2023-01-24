DEARY — The Deary Mustangs jumped out to a 22-point advantage in the first quarter and never looked back in a 57-34 nonleague win over the Logos Knights of Moscow in a girls basketball game Monday night.
Araya Wood led Deary (12-1) with 17 points and Triniti Wood finished with 11.
Grace VanderPloeg tallied 11 points to lead Logos (0-16).
Sara Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 2 0-0 5, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Elena Spillman 1 1-1 3, Grace VanderPloeg 4 3-3 11, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-4 23.
Karmen Griffen 3 0-0 6, Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 3 1-1 7, Kenadie Kirk 4 0-0 8, Araya Wood 6 5-5 17, Triniti Wood 3 4-4 11, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 12-12 57.
Logos................2 3 12 6—23
Deary..............24 7 12 14—57
3-point goals — Taylor, T. Wood.
TROY — Dericka Morgan had a double-double for the Trojans in a nonleague victory against the Huskies of Craigmont.
Morgan finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Troy (4-13). Alaura Hawley added 14 points and Olivia Tyler had 10.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-12)
Kaylee Owens 0 0-0 0, Hanna Smith 2 0-0 5, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Hix 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 1 0-1 2, Kylee Beck 3 0-0 6, Ashlin Miller 0 0-0 0, Shyanne Stamper 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 0-1 17.
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 3 4-7 10, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 2 0-2 4, Alaura Hawley 6 2-4 14, Laura House 0 1-2 1, Bethany Phillis 2 0-0 4, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 7 3-4 21. Totals 20 10-17 54.
Highland...............7 2 2 6—17
Troy................19 18 10 7—54
3-point goals — Smith, Morgan 4.