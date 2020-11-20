GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
OROFINO — In spite of a 13-point contribution from Emiley Proctor, the Deary High girls’ basketball team was unable to punch two size divisions above its weight Thursday night in a 56-34 nonleague defeat by Orofino.
Grace Beardin of Orofino led all scorers with 19 points, followed by Sayq’is Greene with 14, including nine of the Maniacs’ 11 in the first quarter. Deary (1-2) stepped up for its highest-scoring period of the game in the fourth, but was unable to cut the gap.
“We were really working on our defensive pressure,” said Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix, whose team improved to 1-1. “We like to push the ball, so we had a lot of turnovers our first game. We really cut that down this time by being conscious of what we were doing. A lot of work to do still, but I’m just impressed with our showing in our second game.”
DEARY (1-2)
Emiley Proctor 5 3-4 13, Makala Beyer 1 1-1 3, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 2 1-2 5, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Araya Wood 0 0-3 0, Riley Beyer 2 3-8 7. Totals 13 8-18 34.
OROFINO (1-1)
Grace Beardin 8 3-4 19, Sydnie Zywina 3 0-2 6, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-2 7, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 1 0-0 2, Lindi Kessinger 1 0-0 2, Abi Cook 2 0-0 4, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 6 0-0 14. Totals 25 4-8 56.
Deary 7 7 8 12—34
Orofino 11 14 17 14—56
3-point goals — S. Greene 2.
JV — Deary def. Orofino, 19-5
G’ville 68, Kendrick 35
GRANGEVILLE — Three Grangeville players made double-digit score contributions as the Bulldogs blitzed nonleague foe Kendrick for their first win of the season.
Camden Barger was the top Grangeville scorer with 16 points, while Macy Smith made four field goals and went 6-for-6 from the foul line for 14, and Bailey Vanderwall had 13 points and 11 steals.
Kendrick (1-1) was competitive and scored in double digits in each of the first three quarters, but a 23-3 fourth quarter turned the contest into a runaway. Grangeville (1-1) “really got the hang of” implementing a trapping zone defense that forced numerous turnovers, according to coach Michelle Barger. The Bulldogs totaled 29 steals as a team.
Rose Stewart scored a team-high nine points for Kendrick, and Erin Morgan had eight.
“They really shared the ball well,” Michelle Barger said. “I thought the girls just did a good job. They played hard.”
KENDRICK (1-1)
Rose Stewart 4 1-2 9, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 3, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 1-1 5, Hannah Tweit 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 4 0-0 8, Morgan Silflow 1 0-1 2, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 4-6 35.
GRANGEVILLE (1-1)
Camden Barger 7 2-2 16, Macy Smith 4 6-6 14, Talia Brown 3 1-2 7, Zoe Lutz 2 1-2 5, Cameran Green 1 0-0 2, Bella Dame 3 0-0 7, Bailey Vanderwall 6 1-4 13, Emma Edwards 1 2-2 4. Totals 27 13-20 68.
Kendrick 11 11 10 3—35
Grangeville 17 14 14 23—68
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Dame.
JV — Grangeville def. Kendrick, 36-27
Prairie 52, Troy 18
TROY — Prairie held Troy to single digits in each quarter in a season-opening Whitepine League Division I defeat.
Nine players got on the board for the Pirates (2-0, 1-0), with Kristin Wemhoff adding a game-high 14 points and Hope Schwartz scoring 10. Madison Shears notched a matching seven points and seven steals, while Delanie Lockett scored eight and made six rebounds.
Morgan Blazzard put up a team-best 10 points for Troy.
“I think we shared the ball well,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Kids pushed when they could, and executed when they had to. Just good balance tonight.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (2-0, 1-0)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-4 8, Kristin Wemhoff 6 1-2 14, Madison Shears 3 1-2 7, Ellea Uhlenkott 0 3-4 3, Tara Schlader 1 2-2 4, Hope Schwartz 4 1-2 10, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 1-2 1, Trinity Martinez 1 0-0 2, Laney Forsmann 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 12-20 52.
TROY (0-1, 0-1)
Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 4, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 0-2 10, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 0-2 18.
Prairie 11 20 15 6—52
Troy 6 4 6 2—18
3-point goals — Wemhoff, Schwartz.