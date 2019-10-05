Football
Mustangs gut out win over THS
DEARY — The Deary Mustangs regained possession by stopping a fourth-and-long play with 1:17 remaining and ran out the clock Friday night to edge Timberline 30-28 in a Whitepine League Division II opener for both prep football teams.
“The defense really dug in there at the very end and got some crucial stops,” said Deary coach Jason Hanson, whose team is now 1-4 overall and 1-0 in league.
Brayden Stapleton threw two touchdown passes — both to Skyler Frazier — and made three interceptions for the Mustangs. Preston Johnson ran for a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions, while Wyatt Lloyd provided the final Deary TD with a 50-yard rush.
“It was a tough game,” Hanson said. “Tip my hat to Timberline; they’ve got a great group of kids, great coach, and they fought really hard. Gave us a great game.”
Timberline 8 8 6 6—28
Deary 8 14 8 0—30
Deary — Skyler Frazier 40 pass from Brayden Stapleton (Nick Winter run)
Timberline — Ryan Larson 25 pass from Chase Hunter (Andy Anderson run)
Deary — Preston Johnson 1 run (Johnson run)
Deary — Frazier 20 pass from Stapleton (run failed)
Timberline — Anderson 1 run (Parker Brown pass from Larson)
Timberline — Brown 17 pass from Hunter (conversion failed)
Deary — Wyatt Lloyd 50 run (Johnson run)
Timberline — Larson 3 pass from Hunter (conversion failed)
Kendrick 52, Lewis Co. 0
KENDRICK — Freshman quarterback Jagger Hewett passed for 180 yards in his first varsity start as injury-ridden Kendrick blanked Lewis County in the Tigers’ first Whitepine League Division II game.
Chad Facey rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns while Kolby Anderson added 79 yards and two scores to help offset the Tigers’ backfield losses.
“Super happy with the way Chad and Jagger stepped up at tailback and quarterback,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “They really played well.”
Matt Fletcher made six solo tackles to lead the KHS defense.
The Tigers (4-1, 1-0) were missing Cooper Hewett (hamstring), Chase Burke (sore ribs) and Alex Sneve (ankle). Hewett is probably two weeks away, but the others could be back sooner.
Lewis Co. 0 0 0 0—0
Kendrick 14 24 6 8—52
Kendrick — Chad Facey 7 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Donald Morgan recovered punt-block (Facey run)
Kendrick — Talon Alexander 12 pass from Jagger Hewett (run failed)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 20 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 3 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 38 pass from Alexander (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 25 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Hogan 31 pass from J. Hewett (Matt Fletcher run)
CV 56, Genesee 14
KOOSKIA — Tate Pfefferkorn racked up 226 yards throwing, 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead unbeaten Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a Whitepine League Division I victory over Genesee.
Lane Schilling added 11 rushes for 185 yards and three touchdowns while Christian Fabbi and Tate Pfefferkorn each scored off an interception return for the Rams (4-0, 2-0).
“I thought it was a pretty good ballgame for us,” said Clearwater Valley coach Roger Whalen. “We ended up kind of running away from them in the third quarter, but they played pretty well overall.”
A box score was not available.
Prairie 44, Potlatch 0
COTTONWOOD — Owen Anderson and Cole Schlader had a hand in three touchdown plays apiece to lead the unbeaten Prairie Pirates in a shutout of Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch.
Cole Martin completed a 21-yard run for another Pirate touchdown.
“Shout-out to our defense,” said Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom, whose team moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in league. “It was a heck of a game. Potlatch, they’re a good football team. Defensively, we gave up some first downs and some yardage, but when we needed to keep them out of the end zone, they did a great job.”
Hasselstrom cited lineman Dean Johnson as a defensive standout.
Potlatch 0 0 0 0— 0
Prairie 24 14 6 0—44
Prairie — Owen Anderson 57 run (Cole Martin run)
Prairie — Anderson interception return (Anderson run)
Prairie — Martin 21 run (Anderson run)
Prairie — Cole Schlader 23 run (run failed)
Prairie — Anderson 1 pass from Schlader (Derik Shears run)
Prairie — Schlader 5 run (run failed)
Colfax 39, LRS 13
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Boosted by Jacob Brown’s 206 yards rushing, Colfax rolled up a total of 503 yards in its blasting of Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brown, coach Mike Morgan’s “go-to guy,” racked up three rushing touchdowns. Matthew Hockett contributed 84 and a score on the ground, all of that coming on a tone-setting, opening-series sweep run. Hockett also had 92 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0 in league) got 107 yards and a score on a 4-for-6 passing from sophomore quarterback Damian Demler.
The Colfax defense logged three takeaways — Hockett nabbed an interception, and two fumbles were forced and recovered. The Bulldogs had nine tackles for loss.
“The defense did a nice job of shutting things down,” Morgan said. “We kept them out of the end zone; the offense grounded away and hit big passing plays when we needed to.”
Colfax now begins its “meat grinder” of a three-game league stretch, beginning with Liberty on Friday for homecoming.
Colfax 14 19 6 0—39
LRS 0 0 0 13—13
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 84 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Jacob Brown 42 run (Nick Klaveano pass from Damian Demler)
Colfax — Blake Holman 8 run (Brown kick)
Colfax — Brown 3 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Hockett 58 pass from Demler (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 13 run (kick failed)
LRS — Hayden Melcher 8 run (kick failed)
LRS — Melcher 6 run (Chase Galbreath kick)
Troy 40, Lapwai 32
TROY — Sam Taff broke loose for two 30-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with two seconds left, as Troy outslugged Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I duel.
Titus Yearout of Lapwai had scored from 14 yards to tie the score with 1:15 remaining before the Trojans (4-2, 1-2) mounted the winning drive.
Taff finished with 167 rushing yards to complement Rhett Sandquist, who threw three TD passes to Tyler Heath and ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy coach Bobby Wilson liked the way his team bounced back from a tight loss last week to Kamiah.
Lapwai 8 6 12 6—32
Troy 14 6 6 14—40
Troy — Tyler Heath 9 pass from Rhett Sandquist (run failed)
Lapwai — Dominick Williamson 13 run (Williamson run)
Troy — Sandquist 52 run (Sam Taff run)
Lapwai — Williamson 10 run (pass failed)
Troy — Sandquist 39 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Williamson 3 run (run failed)
Lapwai — Simon Henry 13 pass Yearout (run failed)
Troy — Heath 31 pass from Sandquist (pass failed)
Troy — Taff 30 run (pass failed)
Lapwai — Yearout 14 run (pass failed)
Troy — Taff 30 run (Zachary Stoner pass from Sandquist)