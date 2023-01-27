DEARY — Kenadie Kirk piled up 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead eight scorers for the Deary Mustangs in a 44-16 Whitepine League Division II girls basketball victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Thursday.
Deary (13-1, 6-1) held the visiting Patriots (2-9, 1-6) scoreless in the second quarter and allowed six-or-fewer points in each of the other three.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-9, 1-6)
Julia Wassmuth 3 0-0 6, Vivian Duhlsrad 1 0-0 2, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 1 0-0 2, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 3 0-1 6, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-1 16.
Karmen Griffin 0 1-2 1, Madelyn Proctor 2 0-0 5, Kaylee Wood 1 0-1 2, Kenadie Kirk 7 1-2 18, Araya Wood 2 2-4 6, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 4-9 44.
St. John Bosco 6 0 6 4—16
3-point goals — Kirk 3, Proctor.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary 60, St. John Bosco 51
DEARY — Deary used a 15-6 fourth quarter advantage to seal victory over Whitepine League Division II opponent St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Mustangs (10-5, 7-1) had four scorers in double figures. Kaleb Rickard led with 18 points, while Gus Rickert added 13, Laithan Proctor notched 11 and Blaine Clark had 10.
Torry Chmelik had a team-high 18 points for the Patriots (5-5, 4-4), and Luke Stubbers added 14.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-5, 4-4)
Cody Wassmuth 1 0-0 3, Luke Stubbers 7 0-0 14, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 3-5 12, Torry Chmelik 8 1-2 18, Matthew Warren 0 0-0 0, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-4 4. Totals 23 4-11 51.
Laithan Proctor 5 0-3 11, Kalab Rickard 5 7-9 18, Wyatt Vincent 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 2 4-4 10, Gus Rickert 4 5-5 13, Dale Fletcher 2 0-0 6, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-22 60.
St. John Bosco 15 19 11 6—51
3-point goals — C. Wassumth, Chmelik, Fletcher 2, Clark 2, Proctor, K. Rickard.
JV — Deary 45, St. John Bosco 41
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYIdaho teams namedAll-Academic
NEW ORLEANS — The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams were named United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic teams, it was announced.
The men’s program earned the second-highest grade-point average in all of Division I at 3.77. The women ended the season with a 3.86 GPA, landing in the top half of honored teams. Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period.
Senior Kelsey Swenson earned All-Academic distinction with a cumulative GPA of 3.93.
In order to qualify, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25 at the regional meet or as an All-American at the NCAA Championships. Swenson finished 11th at the West Region meet.