AREA ROUNDUP

DEARY — Kenadie Kirk piled up 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead eight scorers for the Deary Mustangs in a 44-16 Whitepine League Division II girls basketball victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood on Thursday.

Deary (13-1, 6-1) held the visiting Patriots (2-9, 1-6) scoreless in the second quarter and allowed six-or-fewer points in each of the other three.

