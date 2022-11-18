TROY — Visiting Deary held Troy to fewer than five points in each quarter of a 48-13 nonleague win for the Mustangs in nonleague girls basketball play on Thursday.
“It was another good defensive showing by the girls,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said.
Araya Wood had 10 points and eight steals for the Mustangs (2-0), while Macie Ashmead scored a game-high 12, and Kenadie Kirk added six points and 11 rebounds.
For Troy (0-1), Alaura Hawley put up a team-best eight points.
Madelyn Proctor 1 0-2 2, Kaylee Wood 4 1-2 9, Kenadie Kirk 3 0-5 6, Emily Scott 0 1-2 1, Araya Wood 4 1-2 10, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 5, Macie Ashmead 4 4-6 12, Dantae Workman 1 1-1 3. Totals 19 8-20 48.
Hailey Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 4 0-0 8, Bethany Phillis 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 3, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0, K. Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-0 13.
3-point goals — T. Wood, A. Wood, Morgan.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU breaks two school records at meet
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Washington State’s women’s swimming broke two school records and claimed six top 10 times at the second day of the Art Adamson Invite at the Rec Center Natatorium.
The Cougars tallied 169 points to finish the day in sixth place, well behind leader Alabama’s 553.5.
The 800 free relay of freshmen Dori Hathazi and Kirsten de Goede and sophomores Angela Di Palo and Noelle Harvey finished fourth in a school-record time of 7 minues, 12.81 seconds.
Freshman Emily Lundgren broke the school record in the 100 breaststroke after touching the wall at 1:00.78.
Washington State continues action in the meet today.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU players earn academic honors
Six Washington State soccer players were named to the College Sports Communicators academic all-district team, it was announced.
Sophomore defender Khalia Gathright, senior defender Elaily Hernandez-Repreza, senior forward Grayson Lynch, senior defender Bridget Rieken, senior midfielder Sydney Studer and junior midfielder Marin Whieldon all were named to the first team.
The teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least half of the school’s scheduled competitions and maintain a 3.50 grade-point average.