The Deary girls basketball spent much of this season playing second fiddle to a more-experienced Kendrick roster, finishing as runners-up to the Tigers in regular-season Whitepine League Division II standings and at the district tournament.
But the Mustangs got the last laugh in the end, saddling Kendrick with a 42-39 upset in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament on Thursday at Nampa High School. It was fifth-seeded Deary’s first appearance in the event since 2018, while it was fourth-seeded Kendrick’s fourth consecutive time in the tourney.
Deary advances to face top-seeded Rockland at 11 a.m. today at the same site for the right to go to Saturday’s title game. The Bulldogs beat Carey 38-25 later in the day.
The Mustangs (16-5) owed their victory in no small part to the efforts of sophomore Araya Wood, who is oldest of three sisters on the roster, with freshman Triniti and eighth-grader Kaylee Wood also representing the family. Araya Wood scored the first and last points of the game, was an efficient 10-for-17 from the field, accounted for more than half her team’s total with 26 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds to boot. Kenadie Kirk also had 12 points for Deary.
The Mustangs maintained a small-but-steady lead from the opening minutes until Kendrick (18-6) tied it at 33 midway through the fourth quarter, then briefly seized a 37-35 advantage thanks to an Erin Morgan post shot with more than two minutes remaining in the game. Through that stage, the contest bore a more-than-passing resemblance to the teams’ district final Feb. 9, in which Deary also started strong and led for most of the duration, only for Kendrick to battle back and win 48-42.
This time, the Mustangs reasserted themselves, with a Macie Ashmead basket knotting things back up, a Kaylee Wood layup off a fast break giving Deary a 39-37 edge, then Araya Wood converting three late free throws — the last with under three seconds left in regulation — to put her team over the top. A Kendrick lob from beyond half court afell well short at the buzzer.
“Araya had an amazing game,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “The defensive effort was incredible. ...We just knew Kendrick wasn’t going to give up. We knew they could score from so many positions, so many different ways, and that we would have to hold on.”
Kendrick was ice-cold in shooting for most of the game, finishing 15-for-66 (22.7 percent) from the field. Where the Mustangs emphasized quick drives to the hoop on fast breaks, the Tigers tended to hold longer possessions distinguished by criss-crossing overhand passes. They had significantly more chances than the Mustangs did, leading 29-9 in offensive rebounds and 66-37 in field goal attempts on the day, but ultimately failed to capitalize.
Morgan was Kendrick’s top scorer with 11 points and had six rebounds, while Rose Stewart provided seven points and seven boards.
“Can’t win championships by shooting 22 percent,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Kendrick face the Panthers in consolation play at 4 p.m. today at the same site.
Keen, who emphasized the “tremendous effort” her team delivered physically and mentally, hopes her players can “try to start fresh” as they seek to pull another upset today.
DEARY (16-5)
Kaylee Wood 1 0-1 2, Kenadie Kirk 4 3-4 12, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 10 4-7 26, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-12 42.
KENDRICK (18-6)
Rose Stewart 3 1-1 7, Harley Heimgartner 1 1-2 3, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 1 1-1 3, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 4 3-4 11, Ruby Stewart 0 2-4 2, Hailey Taylor 1 1-1 3. Totals 15 8-12 39.
Deary 12 5 13 12—42
Kendrick 7 8 11 13—39
3-point goals — A. Wood 2, Kirk, Ro. Stewart.
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.