National Football League launches streaming service

The NFL is making its move into offering its own media streaming platform.

The league announced that NFL+ launched Monday. Owners were briefed about it during the league meetings in May, while Brian Rolapp, the NFL’s chief media and business officer, confirmed in a column for “Sports Illustrated” last week that it would be starting this season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a phone interview with The Associated Press that the direct-to-consumer offering gives the league the ability to understand what fans and non-fans are seeking in terms of content and customize it for them.

