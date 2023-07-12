National League snaps losing streak

The National League's Elias Díaz, of the Rockies, holds his MVP trophy after the National League defeated the American League 3-2 in the MLB All-Star game Tuesday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Shining brightly in the Emerald City, the National League snapped a losing streak that lasted more than a decade.

An unheralded catcher from Colorado delivered the big blow.

Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning and the NL snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night.

