Election Day is just a few weeks away, and the League of Women Voters of Moscow is here to help. The organization published a nonpartisan voter guide online to help residents get to the polls and make informed decisions. The League invited all city council, mayoral and contested school board candidates in Moscow to answer questions about their experience and objectives, which users can compare side-by-side. Candidate responses on the website are unedited, according to Murf Raquet, secretary of the League of Women Voters of Idaho and Vote411 facilitator for the Moscow chapter. ... The Nez Perce Tribe has purchased 358 acres adjacent to the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge as a safety project at a highway intersection near the facility gets closer to construction. The site is north and east of the tribe’s holdings on U.S. Highway 95/12 near Lewiston. The property belonged to Tammy Renee Heimgartner, Nadine Jo Whitney and Marvin Clarence Heimgartner before the purchase, according to the Nez Perce County Assessor’s office.
2017 Five years ago
Water shortages are occurring all over the world — even in the U.S. On the Palouse, the underground reservoirs that provide our water continue to decline. Patricia Mulroy, senior fellow for climate adaptation and environmental policy at the University of Nevada Las Vegas addressed a record crowd at the annual Palouse Basin Water Summit at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Event Center in Pullman. The water summit theme was “Imagine a Day without Water.” ... Despite the cold, rain and wind, third graders at McDonald Elementary School in Moscow dug their bare hands into planter boxes to harvest potatoes they had planted last spring as second graders. A boy yelled “hot potato, hot potato,” but in reality they were quite the opposite. The students harvested, washed and weighed the potatoes as part of a math and science curriculum they will be beginning, said Krysta Swanger, a third-grade teacher at the school. Janet Mundell, who cares for the garden, said the idea to include the vegetable garden in the student’s math and science lessons was the idea of retired teacher, Debbie Bell.
2012 10 years ago
An initiative to ban tobacco products campus-wide could result in the University of Idaho becoming a tobacco-free campus. The UI Economics Club organized a debate on the topic to raise awareness of the initiative, which is working its way through the Associated Students of the University of Idaho senate and the Faculty Senate. Economics Club President Nick Meixler said. “We heard this was going through and nobody was really talking about it, there was no debate about it, and it’s going to affect 20 percent of the school population.” ... An emotional yet determined Jason Gesser was introduced as Idaho’s interim coach following the firing of Robb Akey. “It has been a whirlwind,” Gesser said. “Obviously there are a lot of mixed things going on right now with myself internally, just taking it minute-by-minute and second-by-second to be honest with you, because that’s all you really can do right now.”