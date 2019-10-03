LOS ANGELES — Aces galore on the mound. Power hitters in the lineups. Hard-throwing relievers out of the bullpen.
The National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers is a perfect fit for Hollywood. There are stars all over the field.
Having won a franchise-record 106 games in the regular season, the Dodgers are aiming for a third consecutive World Series appearance after losing to Houston and Boston the last two years.
“Our only goal is to win a championship,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We are equipped to accomplish that goal.”
The Nationals have a streak of their own they want to end: four losses in the Division Series since 2012.
The Dodgers haven’t played a meaningful game in a couple of months. They cruised to their seventh straight NL West title by 21 games over Arizona.