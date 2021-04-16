NAU 1, Idaho 0
OGDEN, Utah — Giving up the game’s only goal in the 15th minute, Idaho lost to Northern Arizona in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference women’s soccer tournament at Weber State.
Madison Benham of the Lumberjacks scored on a penalty kick.
The Vandals finish 5-6-0. Northern Arizona (7-2-1) plays for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team,” UI coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “Not only today but all year. They sacrificed for each other all season. They are a true team and made a huge impact on the direction of this program. Thank you to (seniors) Myah Merino and Hadley Sbrega for all they have given to this program. They will be missed.”
Idaho goalkeeper Avrie Fox made two saves and NAU’s Taryn Benham made four.
The Lumberjacks saw more of the ball early, with Jadyn Hanks getting back-to-back chances in the 14th minute. A handball called in the box led to Montgomery’s penalty kick.
The Vandals pushed hard in the second half for an equalizer. Their best chance of the game came in the 54th minute when Taylor Brust slammed a free kick into the crossbar, missing a goal by inches. Idaho outshot NAU 6-2 in the second half, including a 3-0 edge in shots on goal.
Idaho 0 0—0
N. Arizona 1 0—1
NAU — Montgomery (penalty kick), 14:51
Shots — Idaho 10, NAU 10
Saves — Idaho 2, NAU 4