NBA free agency opens; VanVleet on to Houston

FILE - Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, March 2, 2023, in Washington. On Friday, June 30, VanVleet agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Houston Rockets. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

 AP Nick Wass

Fred VanVleet bet on himself, and the Houston Rockets are the beneficiaries.

On an opening night of free agency where most big names — Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Kyle Kuzma and more — stayed put, VanVleet is headed to a new home. He agreed to a three-year deal Friday with the Rockets that’ll pay him about $130 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

ESPN first reported the agreement between VanVleet and the Rockets.

Recommended for you