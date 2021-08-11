LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook was a Lakers fan from childhood, and he skipped school to attend their championship parades. After he became close friends with Kobe Bryant, they spoke about the responsibility and honor of playing for this decorated franchise.
Yet even after Westbrook became an NBA superstar with the autonomy now available to basketball’s best players, he figured the timing would never be right to suit up for his beloved hometown team — let alone alongside two fellow superstars with a real chance to win his first championship.
“Some of these dreams don’t come true for people like myself,” Westbrook said.
After spending the last half-decade racking up spectacular numbers for teams with little chance of major success, Westbrook is joining the Lakers for his 14th NBA season. Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka pulled off a spectacular trade to team Westbrook with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on a reconfigured Lakers roster designed to win rings now.
When it came together over the past week, the 32-year-old Westbrook said he repeatedly found himself at a loss for words.
His broad smile said plenty when he held up his gold No. 0 jersey Tuesday alongside his parents and brother.
“Being from LA, you always wish that you could play for your home team,” Westbrook said. “That’s definitely something that always circled around in my mind. Maybe one day? But I always would come back and be like, ‘Ah, that probably won’t happen.’ I just had to wait and see. But now that we’re here, I’m going to take full advantage of it.”
The Lakers believe they can take full advantage of both James and Westbrook, a pairing that seems potentially difficult. Westbrook famously is among the most ball-dominant players of his generation, while James has become an exceptional offensive initiator and point guard alongside his innumerable other skills.
Westbrook, who has several eponymous auto dealerships in the Los Angeles area, is ready to play a complementary role to keep the Lakers on the road to a title.
“LeBron is one of the best players to play this game, and his ability to do everything on the floor allows me to just figure it out,” Westbrook said. “I’m coming to a championship-caliber team, and my job is to make his game easy for him, and I’ll find ways to do that. As it pertains to ball-handling, it really doesn’t matter. There’s many different ways you can impact the game without having the ball in your hands. I’ve been able to do that for a number of years, and we’ll figure it out.”
Doncic signs $207M extension as Mavs turn focus to titles
Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history.
Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it’s back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago.
“I’m proud of Luka,” owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday as he sat next to his point guard during a news conference in Doncic’s hometown, the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.
“I’ve seen when he first came in, the pressure that was on him and the way he dealt with it, how hard he worked,” Cuban said. “How he recognized that it was always about the team winning and that was what was most important to him. That was always most important to me, whatever we could do to win.”
The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option.
Doncic was eligible for the massive payday because he made the All-NBA first team twice, in his second and third seasons. At 22, he is the youngest in league history with multiple first-team selections.
“I still kind of don’t know what to say because I never imagined this happening,” Doncic said. “I was only dreaming of only playing in the NBA.”
New general manager Nico Harrison made the trip along with new coach Jason Kidd. Both were hired after the firing of longtime GM Donnie Nelson in June, followed a day later by the resignation of coach Rick Carlisle.
Agent Bill Duffy acknowledged Nelson’s role in targeting Doncic when he was a teenager playing for Real Madrid, and engineering the draft night trade in 2018 that sent Doncic, the third overall pick, to Dallas while Atlanta got No. 5 selection Trae Young.
Veteran F Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors on 1-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP and then two more titles.
Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000.
For coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala’s familiarity with the system is invaluable as the Warriors strive to make another deep postseason run once their roster is healthy again.
“I’m so happy to have Andre back. He knows our team better than anyone,” Kerr said via text message. “He will be great tying our team together in many ways.”
After the Heat declined his $15 million team option last week, Iguodala will reunite with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and newly crowned Olympic gold medalist Draymond Green under Kerr — who is back from helping guide Green and the U.S. men’s Olympic team victory in Tokyo.
The 37-year-old Iguodala is a respected veteran who has meant so much to Golden State, with whom he won three titles between 2013 and 2019 before spending the past two seasons with Miami. The Warriors lost to Memphis in the play-in tournament this season, when Thompson missed a second straight year. This time he was recovering from surgery for a torn right Achilles tendon after sitting out the 2019-20 season following surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals to champion Toronto.