INDIANAPOLIS — Oregon weaved its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title.
When another kink surfaced in the NCAA Tournament, the resilient, adaptable Ducks shook it off and soared.
Off to another Sweet 16.
Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.
“The guys fought through it, they stayed together,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “I’m proud of the way they responded.”
The seventh-seeded Ducks (21-6) were put in an unprecedented spot, advancing to the West Region’s second round without playing a game. Virginia Commonwealth’s multiple positive COVID-19 tests took care of that, leaving Oregon with a nine-day break since losing in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
Oregon’s offense hummed like it was fresh off the line once the ball went up, kicking off the NCAA Tournament’s first Monday of second-round games with a masterpiece.
The Ducks flowed on the floor and glowed on the scoresheet, shooting 56 percent and hitting 11 3-pointers. LJ Figueroa hit five 3s while scoring 21 points and Will Richardson added 19 points in an offensive domination.
Oregon will play Pac-12 rival USC in the Sweet 16.
“We just said keep our foot on the gas,” Duarte said. “We did and it was a lot of fun.”
The Ducks’ sweet offensive movements left the Hawkeyes (22-9) flailing, one game short of the Sweet 16 for the fourth time under Fran McCaffery.
Luka Garza played like a two-time All-American, bulling in for three-point plays, hitting mid-range jumpers and dropping in the occasional 3. He capped his stellar college career by tying the Iowa NCAA tournament record with 36 points and grabbing nine rebounds before receiving a nice ovation from the limited crowd allowed in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Joe Wieskamp added 17 points, but the rest of the Hawkeyes weren’t of much help to the big fella, sending them out of the bracket early with other top seeds Illinois, Ohio State and Texas.
“It’s heartbreaking, so surreal, it kind of hit me all at once that this is the last time I’ll put on this jersey and that hurts a lot,” Garza said. “I feel bad that I wasn’t able to lead this team to where it needs to go.”
The Ducks managed to navigate a difficult season full of pauses and injuries to win their second straight Pac-12 regular-season title.
Oregon earned a No. 7 seed in Indianapolis and faced what was expected to be a difficult opener against VCU and its Havoc defense. But the Ducks learned during their pregame meal that they would advance without playing a game, leaving them with a huge break before facing the No. 2 team in the region.
Nerves? Rusty? Nope.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 85, KANSAS 51 — Isaiah Mobley hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, All-American big brother Evan added 10 points and 13 rebounds, and sixth-seeded Southern California rolled past No. 3 seed Kansas — more than doubling the worst margin of defeat for the Jayhawks in 49 trips to the tournament.
Isaiah White added 13 points and Tahj Eaddy had 12 for the Trojans (24-7), who kept the Pac-12’s charmed tourney going by reaching their fourth Sweet 16.
Coach Andy Enfield, who took No. 15 seed Florida Gulf Coast to the second weekend in 2013, had plenty of time to enjoy this one. The Trojans coasted over the final 20 minutes.
UCLA 67, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 47 — Johnny Juzang scored 17 points and 11th-seeded UCLA carefully brushed off pesky Abilene Christian to become the fifth team to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16.
The Bruins (20-9) will meet high-scoring Alabama in their first regional semifinal appearance since 2017 — and their first with second-year coach Mick Cronin.
The Bruins were far from spectacular, but their size and athleticism combined with solid execution were more than enough to keep the 14th-seeded Wildcats from springing another upset.
CREIGHTON 72, OHIO 58 — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points to help Creighton beat Ohio, securing the program’s first trip to the round of 16 in 47 years.
Damien Jefferson added 15 points for the fifth-seeded Bluejays (22-8). They had a cold opening few minutes before the offense got rolling with a strong performance that built a double-digit lead by halftime.
No. 13 seed Ohio (17-8) bounced 2019 champion Virginia on Saturday night.
EAST
FLORIDA STATE 71, COLORADO 53 — Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight tournament.
Polite had never scored more than 15 points in a game, but the junior made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers. Florida State (18-6) will next face Michigan, which knocked out the Seminoles in the 2018 Elite Eight.
D’Shawn Schwartz scored 13 points for fifth-seeded Colorado (23-9), which shot 36 percent overall.
MICHIGAN 86, LSU 78 — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for tournament glory, getting 21 points apiece from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster victory over talent-rich LSU.
In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines (22-4) used the biggest — 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half — to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked in Indianapolis.
ALABAMA 96, MARYLAND 77 — Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAAs, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a second-round rout.
Shackelford scored 21 points and made five of Alabama’s 16 3-pointers as the second-seeded Crimson Tide advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2004. Nate Oats, the second-year coach who made Buffalo a must-watch team before moving up to the Southeastern Conference, will bring his high-energy style to a regional semifinal for the first time.