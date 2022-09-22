New Coug weapon came with QB Ward

Ferrel

It might have been his first game in a Pac-12 environment for one of Washington State’s smallest players, 5-foot-8 receiver Robert Ferrel, but when it comes to overall experience few players possess a bigger wealth of knowledge.

Ferrel and WSU quarterback Cam Ward connected on 109 passes across the past two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, so when the senior’s number was called Saturday against Colorado State, he was ready to go.

Ferrel caught three passes for 64 yards against the Rams, including a speedy 38-yarder in stride up the middle in the third quarter.

