One of them observes quietly and speaks softly. The other has a booming voice, and employs it often.
Washington State’s football team is beginning to get familiar with its two new assistants — run-and-shoot veterans Dan Morrison (quarterbacks) and Dennis McKnight (offensive line), each of whom were hired last week after coach Nick Rolovich and four assistants lost their jobs.
The boisterous McKnight and the sage, more subdued Morrison were cleared for employment Friday by the university. They helped out where they could during WSU’s 21-19 loss Saturday to BYU, and they started to work hands-on with the Cougars this week.
Interim coach Jake Dickert is picking up on the coaching characteristics that distinguish the two.
Morrison might be described as a quarterback whisperer. McKnight has offensive lineman written all over him.
“Coach Morrison, he’s very methodical,” Dickert said Wednesday when asked to talk about their personalities and leadership styles. “He’s not a big yeller or screamer. He’s a (coach who will) bring you in close, ‘Hey, let’s talk about what you’re seeing, what you’re reading. Here’s what I saw.’
“He really wants the input from (quarterback) Jayden (de Laura). … He’s just very much a teacher of the game and a believer in people.”
WSU’s former quarterbacks coach, Craig Stutzmann, was one of the four assistants terminated Oct. 18 for failing to comply with a state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Morrison owns 16 years of experience teaching quarterbacks the run-and-shoot. He worked under June Jones, one of the system’s pioneering figures, at Hawaii and SMU from 1999-2014. Morrison was Rolovich’s position coach at UH in the early 2000s.
“He doesn’t really say too much, but when he says a lot, it means a lot,” said de Laura, whose uncle — Mel de Laura — previously coached alongside Morrison.
McKnight is a quintessential O-line coach, a brick of a man who wore an intense look and was the only WSU coach to go without a jacket as the Cougars warmed up before the BYU game.
The former 11-year NFL guard is an “energy starter,” Dickert said.
“He’s got a big, barrel-chested loud voice — big roar. His passion shows. He’s your classic O-line coach who loves the game,” Dickert continued of McKnight, who has a decade of experience in that role. “You can hear coach McKnight from miles away. I love his energy and I think he’s been really good for our football team.”
WSU O-line coach Mark Weber also was fired Oct. 18.
Dickert has made it clear to the team that the new assistants were not added to replace Rolovich and the departed staffers, but rather to help ease the Cougars through the coaching shakeup and provide stability for the remainder of the season.
“We don’t need a bunch of change here in the last four weeks of the season,” Dickert said.
Morrison and McKnight will offer valuable run-and-shoot insights for the players and coaches — “maybe a new way to look at some things,” Dickert said.
“I think our guys have really accepted. I think you’re a lifelong learner in whatever you do, so even our older guys are seeing a different perspective.”
Together, they also will relieve much of the burden that was placed on offensive coordinator Brian Smith, a longtime run-and-shooter who readopted play-calling duties on the fly and essentially coached three position groups throughout last week’s practices.
Although Morrison and McKnight know this offensive system well, there will be a learning period as they get accustomed to the Cougars’ methods of teaching. Dickert offered an example.
“My background is in (the) Tampa 2 (defensive scheme), but just because I go work for another person in the Tampa 2 … it’s not always going to be the same verbiage and language, and teaching progressions,” he said.
Cougs’ new-look defensive staff
WSU elevated defensive analyst Jordan Malone into the cornerbacks job, which was left vacant when the school parted ways with John Richardson on Oct. 18.
Malone is a former defensive coordinator/DBs coach at Division II Augustana (S.D.) University.
Edge coach A.J. Cooper’s responsibilities expanded last week after defensive tackles coach Ricky Logo was terminated. Cooper, who had spent the past 11 years mentoring defensive ends at Wyoming and North Dakota State, now is in charge of all defensive linemen.