New courts, same on-court heroics for UI men’s tennis

Defending champion or not, the Idaho men’s tennis team was seen as a darkhorse for the Big Sky Conference title this spring.
Rare heroics in the final rounds of the Big Sky tournament held April 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz., would nonetheless see the Vandals come through for a second year running to successfully retain their crown.
Idaho was seeded third heading into the event, bringing a 12-8 regular-season record in team dual play and a 5-2 conference mark. The Vandals turned the tables on the top two seeds — Sacramento State and Northern Arizona — with back-to-back 4-3 team victories earned through matches pulled out of the fire by the likes of seniors Francisco Bascon and Bruno Casino, and above all junior Francisco Gay.
Comeback kings
All three of those players made dramatic third-set singles comebacks to power the Vandals past Sac State, then Gay pulled off the most critical rally of all the next day with everything hanging in the balance. While the overall team score stood deadlocked at 3-3, he battled back from 5-3 down in the third set and saved three championship points en route to defeating NAU’s Piotr Galus 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 to clinch the title.
“I don’t think the other guy ever played bad or got tight,” Idaho coach Daniel Hangstefer said of Gay’s match with Galus. “It’s just, Fran pulled off a miracle, rose to the moment, rose to the occasion, played unbelievable tennis. That was a huge turnaround.”
Turnarounds have been something of a specialty for the Vandals, who also rallied from behind to narrowly clinch a 4-3 win against Montana State for the previous year’s title, and who had a 4-6 record over the first month of this spring season before going 11-2 through the next two months to wind up with their conference championship and NCAA tournament berth.
“Going into the last weekend of the regular season against Portland State (a 5-2 win) and Weber State (a 6-1 win), I felt like we had finally turned that corner,” said Hangstefer, who also noted he intentionally sets a tough early season nonconference schedule to prepare his team. “That was a good motivation going into the conference tournament.”
The road ended in the first round of the national event, with 10th-seeded USC shutting UI out 4-0 in Los Angeles on May 5 to leave the Vandals with a final season record of 15-9.
Leaving their mark
This was the 15th conference title for the Vandals in program history. Bascon, who claimed a team-high 19 singles wins, was named Big Sky player of the year a second time in his career, while fifth-year coach Hangstefer was awarded the first coach of the year honors in his tenure at the school.
“I just want to give a huge shoutout to our seniors, because they had their best year ever — and they were the rock of this program, leaving a huge legacy,” Hangstefer said, referring to Bascon, Casino and Vivek Ramesh. “They’re definitely going to be missed.”
This senior class was also around just long enough to enjoy another legacy of Vandal tennis, as the Kibbie Dome facilities were upgraded this year to include a pristine new set of indoor courts oriented to face the spectator stands and framed by towering black curtains that hang from the building’s 150-foot ceiling. Hangstefer plans to continue producing high-level tennis worthy of the venue.
“I’m just super happy and blessed,” he said. “They’re one of the best groups I’ve coached in 12 years. I couldn’t be more excited every day going out to practice to coach them. ... We want to get to top 75, top 60, top 50, top 40 in the country.”