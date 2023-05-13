New courts, same on-court heroics for UI men’s tennis

Idaho senior Francisco Bascon pumps his first after earning a first-set victory over USC’s 25th-ranked Stefan Dostanic during a match in the first round of the NCAA tournament May 5 in Los Angeles.

 Idaho Athletics

Defending champion or not, the Idaho men’s tennis team was seen as a darkhorse for the Big Sky Conference title this spring.

Rare heroics in the final rounds of the Big Sky tournament held April 27-29 in Phoenix, Ariz., would nonetheless see the Vandals come through for a second year running to successfully retain their crown.

Idaho was seeded third heading into the event, bringing a 12-8 regular-season record in team dual play and a 5-2 conference mark. The Vandals turned the tables on the top two seeds — Sacramento State and Northern Arizona — with back-to-back 4-3 team victories earned through matches pulled out of the fire by the likes of seniors Francisco Bascon and Bruno Casino, and above all junior Francisco Gay.

Tags

Recommended for you