If you were to point to a situation in local high school football, odds are Colfax coach Mike Morgan has seen it. During his near three decades as coach of the Bulldogs, Morgan has helped lead his team to seven league titles, a state championship and several quarterfinal or semifinal appearances in state playoff competition.

After a down year in 2022 in which the team won just two games, Morgan hopes the team can return to the heights considered the norm for Colfax football.

“We had a tough stretch there (last season),” Morgan said. “We played the three best teams in the league right off the bat and it’s not going to be any different this year. ... the only difference is we’re going to be at home instead of on the road.”

