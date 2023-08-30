If you were to point to a situation in local high school football, odds are Colfax coach Mike Morgan has seen it. During his near three decades as coach of the Bulldogs, Morgan has helped lead his team to seven league titles, a state championship and several quarterfinal or semifinal appearances in state playoff competition.
After a down year in 2022 in which the team won just two games, Morgan hopes the team can return to the heights considered the norm for Colfax football.
“We had a tough stretch there (last season),” Morgan said. “We played the three best teams in the league right off the bat and it’s not going to be any different this year. ... the only difference is we’re going to be at home instead of on the road.”
The Bulldogs open the season against defending league champions Lind-Ritzville/Sprague this season, but Colfax will have a slightly new look than a season ago.
Some key contributors from the past several seasons have since graduated. Multi-time all-league running back and linebacker Mason Gilchrist, wide receiver/defensive back JD Peterson are gone along with additional contributors Drew VanTine and Shawn Bober. In total, eight seniors have graduated and six starters are returning.
Among some of the key returners are senior starting quarterback/defensive back Seth Lustig, senior running back/linebacker Tanner Senter, who was the Bulldogs’ second leading rusher a season ago behind Gilchrist and senior tight end/defensive end JP Wigen.
The combination of talent returning to skill positions and the ability of Lustig at quarterback has led to Morgan “loosening the reins” on his senior signal-caller. Morgan’s decision to include more balance and passing in his offense means the Bulldogs will run an option offense this season rather than the Wing-T base that the team is known for.
“The key thing is to have a healthy Seth Lustig at quarterback,” Morgan said. “Seth was a great quarterback last year for us for five games and then got dinged up and could never get back into it with a leg injury. ... Coming into this season, he’s as healthy as he’s ever been. He has the ability to throw the ball and run the ball — whether it’s quarterback keepers or it’s the option.”
The option offense will play to Colfax’s strengths this season. In addition to Senter in the backfield, senior running back Zachary Cooper is another ball carrier who got time last season. Two capable backs along with a 6-foot-7 target with Wigen at tight end, speed at the wide receiver position with Jaxon Wick with Lustig at quarterback might make Colfax one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.
The offensive line will be the biggest question for the Bulldogs. The team’s entire starting line from a season ago has graduated. An option offense that encourages quick decisions will help mitigate some deficiencies that come with a less experienced line, but those growing pains might be evident against some physical teams like Lind-Ritzville/Sprague and Chewelah.
On the defensive side, the team has speed, size and experience on all three levels — but they will be challenged against a league with several high-scoring offenses.
Three of those offenses: Lind-Ritzville Sprague, Chewelah and Liberty, come in the first three weeks and might be the toughest games Colfax has on its schedule the whole season. If the Bulldogs make those games competitive or win one or both of them, a return to the top of the Northeast 2B might not be out of the question.
“We need to upset one of the top three teams in that first three weeks,” Morgan said. “We need that because if we don’t, then we’ll certainly be relegated to a third, fourth or fifth spot after that. There’s going to be very few teams that upset those three teams, I think. I think they’re just that loaded.”
Three things to watch
Colfax’s shift to include more passes in its offense is the opposite of what the team has become known for during Morgan’s tenure. How the offense executes with the pass will be a key thing to watch this season.
Graduated player Mason Gilchrist was an all-league selection for the Bulldogs at running back and linebacker for several years. Tanner Senter will be filling that role as the “quarterback of the defense,” according to Morgan.
Three teams from the Northeast 2B league made the WIAA 2B state championship bracket last season. Colfax faces all three of those teams in the first three weeks and can gain momentum to secure one of those spots this season with an upset over Liberty, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague or Chewelah.