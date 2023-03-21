New man in charge for the Vandals

University of Idaho Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik, left, and men’s basketball head coach Alex Pribble pose for a portrait during an introductory press conference Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

It’s officially the dawn of a new era for the Idaho men’s basketball team.

The Vandals introduced new head coach, Alex Pribble, on Monday in the Alumni Club Room at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

Pribble joins UI after serving as associate head coach for four seasons at Seattle University.